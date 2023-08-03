Following the second day of preseason on Thursday, Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf, defensive coordinator Everett Withers and special teams coordinator Adam Scheier spoke to the media for the first time this fall camp.

The session started with Withers, who talked about why he came back to Temple. Withers, who was head coach Stan Drayton’s chief of staff last season, accepted an offer as assistant coach and pass game coordinator at Florida Atlantic in December. Three months later, Withers replaced former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who joined Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles staff as the linebackers coach.

Withers talked about that gap and mentioned how easy that decision to come back was.

“Stan called me and said, ‘It’d be great to have you back,’” Withers said. “It wasn’t hard for me to come back. I came back not more so for the defensive coordinator position; I came back to be around our kids. I really, really have a love for the type of kids that we have here more than anything else.”

Withers also talked about scheme changes he’d make to the defense and broke down different positions and who would play.

Langsdorf spoke about the offensive line and addressed the rumblings about how much the unit has grown this offseason. He mentioned transfer Diego Barajas and freshman Melvin Siani as two new players making a significant difference. Langsdorf also pointed out the leadership of Rich Rodriguez and Victor Stoffel as a main reason the line has developed.

“I think we’re stronger and look better as a unit,” Langsdorf said. “I think that’s going to be really important for us, especially protecting our quarterback and running the ball. It’s only day two, but it feels like we’re in better shape than last year.”

