Canadian tight end Ryder Kusch , who played at Seaquam Secondary School in Delta, British Columbia, announced his verbal commitment to the Owls this week, one of five from the 2025 class to offer a verbal pledge to Temple.

Following a formula that has helped the program build its tight end room over the past two seasons, Temple has landed another verbal commitment from an international player.

Kusch, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end and defensive end at Seaquam, plans to play a postgraduate season this fall at The Hun School in Princeton before enrolling in January at Temple, where he would join fellow international tight ends Peter Clarke, who played at London’s NFL Academy, and Germany’s Daniel Evert.

Kusch, who announced an offer from Temple back on May 21, garnered the attention of Temple tight ends coach Adam Scheier at The Hun School’s Spring Showcase in early May. Last July, he reported a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State before garnering offers from three Canadian universities five months later.

Kusch would become the second Hun School product on Temple’s roster, joining wide receiver Preston Everhart, a Dublin, Ohio native who played football and lacrosse out there before prepping at The Hun School and signing as part of the Owls’ 2023 recruiting class.