Carey, who went 52-30 and won two Mid-American Conference championships in six seasons as the head coach at Northern Illinois, made some introductory remarks , answered questions from reporters in a brief question-and-answer session and then spoke more with the media in a follow-up breakout session .

Temple introduced Rod Carey as its new head football coach Friday evening during a press conference at the Liacouras Center's Fox-Gittis Room.

Due to the logistics of getting into town, Carey said he had yet to meet with his new team as a whole, but a few of Temple's incoming freshmen midyear enrollees, including defensive back M.J. Griffin and running back Re'Mahn Davis, were in attendance.

Carey acknowledged them in making his opening remarks.

“I want to talk to you right now," Carey said, "and just make sure you understand. We’re going to talk about a couple things, some things I’m going to say here that I’m going to say different in the team meeting room, because I believe the team meeting room is sacred. And so you’re going to hear more from me later.

"Guys, we’re going to have fun and we’re going to have fun playing football. We’re going to be physical, and we’re going to learn to trust each other. And that’s got to be something that just takes time."



