Temple coach Rod Carey, as well as quarterback Anthony Russo, defensive linemen Quincy Roche and Dan Archibong, and safety Keyvone Bruton, addressed reporters following the Owls' Friday night spring practice session at Edberg-Olson Hall.

When asked about Temple's quartet of scholarship quarterbacks, Carey first mentioned Russo, the incumbent starter.

"I think Russo definitely has the lion's share of the experience," Carey said. "And you can tell when he's playing. He's doing a good job coming along ... he really is. He plays with a lot of confidence, as well. He's executing at a high level himself."

Russo, in his first year as a returning starter, said he's focused on eliminating his mistakes from last season, including turnovers and "putting the defense in bad situations."

"A new offense -- I need to make sure I know it better than everybody else," Russo said. "For the guys that aren't sure what they're doing yet, that way I can put them in the right positions. Just getting in here, living in the film room."

As for Temple's running back group, Carey said redshirt-senior Jager Gardner has been "nicked and bruised." Redshirt-junior Tyliek Raynor and redshirt-sophomore Jeremy Jennings were among those mentioned in the Owls' crowded but inexperienced backfield.

"We're rotating a lot," Carey said. "We're trying to find some answers there, to be honest with you. I think we have enough talent. I don't know if we have a good grip on what that's going to be, or who that's going to be, or how many that's going to be."