Carey provides injury updates, previews USF in his Monday press conference

Temple head coach Rod Carey spoke with reporters during his weekly press conference Monday to provide some injury updates, talk about his offensive line and preview the Owls’ road matchup against USF, among other topics.

“We had a good week,” Carey said of the team’s bye week following the team’s 52-3 loss at then-No. 5 Cincinnati back on Friday, Oct. 8. “We got some self-scout done, got some rest. Got out there and practiced a couple of times. Really three, stealing one for USF. Then got the game plan, a good head start on it, and just kind of finishing up that as we tweak and go through the course of the week here. We'll make final adjustments to that on everything.”

The third-year head coach also provided injury updates on a bevy of ailing Owls. BUBO Yvandy Rigby and receiver Randle Jones are both practicing, and Carey is confident they will play against USF.

Right tackle Michael Niese is considered “day to day” but is progressing “ahead of schedule.” Tight end David Martin-Robinson is still out after sustaining an injury in the season opener at Rutgers, but recent X-Rays have shown progress, and safety DaeSean Winston is scheduled to receive an X-Ray either today or tomorrow.

Lastly, safety Amir Tyler got what Carey said was upper body surgery during the weekend and is expected to miss a few weeks but return before the end of the season.

Carey also touched on freshman defensive tackle Nick Bags’ decision to transfer out of the program after winning a starting job in fall camp and being a name consistently talked about by coaches and players during the offseason.

“Nick and his mother made a decision to move,” Carey said. “They're obviously mother and son. Really respect that relationship and their decision, so they're going to go ahead and do that and be together on those things. That is something that they decided, and certainly support a mother and a son relationship and what they decide to do.”

Here are a few other quotes from Carey’s press conference.

Carey on whether anyone on the team is dealing with extra COVID-19 restrictions after Temple’s Oct. 15 vaccine deadline:

“No. We have people unvaccinated on our team, but everyone has gotten feedback on exemptions from those who are unvaccinated, which isn't many. Protocols are still the same as they have been before this deadline and continue to be the same now. So business as usual really is what's going on right now.”

Carey on USF’s quarterback Timmy McClain:

“He certainly is very mobile, and he certainly makes things happen with his legs, not just in the running game but in the passing game. Certainly is improved in the pocket, too, as the season is going on and things of that nature. So yes, he moves around, puts a lot of stress on defenses with his legs.”

Carey on USF’s defense:

“They have a unique defense, but I think you're seeing this defense more and more in college football trying to take away RPOs and things like that. Defenses are reacting to what offenses are doing and, you know, round and round we go, so they have their own spin on this structure of defense like a lot of people do. But it starts out pretty similar to what we've seen the entire year.”

Carey on the play of linebacker William Kwenkeu this season:

“[Kwenkeu] is playing some of his best football that he's played of his career. He's always been an explosive player. But the consistency now has really started to take hold, and really happy with what we're getting. And a lot of that is driven from the competition in that room every day, all those guys compete daily. It's really fun to see how that is making everybody in that room better.”

Carey on the play of right tackle Michael Niese this season:

“Mike is playing his best football of his career and probably playing the best upfront, the most consistent upfront. When you take him out of the game, you know, you feel that a little bit. But we certainly like our young guys who continue to grow and move at a rapid pace here with that young group of linemen.”

Carey on if he’s happy with how the rest of the offensive line has played this season:

“No, not up to our standard at this point. And that's been a frustrating thing, because we certainly feel like we can be playing better up there, and we need to get that right. We spent a lot of time this week really addressing that and creating that competition, which eventually pushes everybody to be better.”

Carey on why the offensive line struggled against Cincinnati:

“Some of that was we just got our butts whooped. And some of it then, you know, when that starts to happen, as people try to press a little bit, and then all of a sudden, now you're doing some things wrong. Just needed to get back and keep improving that way. So you know like I said, about the entire Cincy game, you know, give them credit. They're a good football team. We didn't play our best either.”

Carey on the progress of the younger offensive lineman on the team:

“I certainly think we've seen that this week. They've kept improving and there's good competition right there. So, you know, [Wisdom Quarshie] is obviously in there. Rich Rodriguez is in this mix, too. Vic[tor] Stoffel, [Jimto Obidegwu], too, certainly. All these guys are right in there. Luke Foster has done a good job of really, from that early injury he had in fall camp where he missed quite a bit of time coming back and getting himself into this mix, too. So, feel good about that competition. We got a long way to go before Saturday.”

Carey on the team’s improvements on special teams:

“We felt like a couple of our early mistakes in the season, in the kick game, where we had some returns given up. Certainly have addressed that and fixed that and you know, done well. But like I said, people are allowed to improve in college football. Our kicker and our punter certainly have, and the rest of it is coming now, too… You get improvement when you have a good kicker and punter. Right now they are performing well.”

Carey on deciding to receive the opening kick against Cincinnati:

“I mean, just decided to take the ball and try to get us off to a fast start, and it hasn't quite gone that way either. So just trying different things to get us going earlier in games, which ultimately comes down to execution, the plan, and us having them ready to go and then going out and executing.”