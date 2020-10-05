OwlScoop - Carey reveals depth chart for Navy game

Carey gave loose updates on Temple’s official depth chart Monday. The biggest takeaway is a sizable shakeup on the offensive line. From left to right, the Owls’ projected starters for Navy are Vincent Picozzi , Joseph Hooper , C.J Perez , Adam Klein and Michael Niese .

Carey also provided insight on which veteran Owls received coveted single-digits over the weekend and what the Owls can expect as they prepare to face Navy on Saturday.

As Temple prepares for its season opener against Navy on Oct. 10, head coach Rod Carey released the team’s official depth chart, which goes two deep.

The expectation was that juniors Isaac Moore and Klein would be starting at the tackle spots, with Picozzi and Niese inside. However, the versatility of Temple’s two projected starting tackles allows them to get creative with their positioning. Especially when considering that Klein has most notably cross-trained at three different positions, including at right guard. Perez has maintained a firm hold on the center position since arriving as a grad transfer from Northern Illinois.

While the offensive line is a general surprise, the Owls’ starting five will consist of players who all have starting experience, whether it be at the FBS or FCS level. Following Picozzi injuring his knee in Temple’s win over USF last season, Hooper started four games on the offensive line for the Owls. The senior transfer from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas will be lining up next to Perez, who also played his undergrad years for the Butler Grizzlies. Their time at the JUCO in Kansas didn’t overlap, but they are familiar with one another. That should help come Saturday.

On the defensive side of the ball, Temple’s defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles all but rattled off the Owls’ projected starting defense when speaking with reporters last Friday. Carey helped fill in some of the holes, as redshirt freshman Yvandy Rigby will be Temple’s starting BUBO, with fellow redshirt-freshman Thomas Joe-Kamara backing him up. As for the “field” safety position, which has undergone much competition, it appears that Jalen Ware, the redshirt junior transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Starkville, MS, has a hold on that job for now. He will start opposite Amir Tyler.





New Single-Digits

Temple also handed out two of its remaining three single-digits.

The team voted this past weekend and graduate linebacker Will Kwenkeu and redshirt junior defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh were bestowed with the program tradition. Kwenkeu will wear No. 4, which was formerly worn by Sam Franklin, now of the Carolina Panthers. While No. 9 is still available, it sounds like graduate defensive tackle Dan Archibong and Maijeh will have to decide on who will earn that honor. Archibong is currently wearing No. 6.

With graduate wide receiver Randle Jones switching to No. 0, that leaves No. 7 open. Carey will meet with his leadership council on Tuesday in regards to when and if they’ll do another single-digit vote.

Navy: What to Know

Temple opens up as two-point favorites over Navy, who dropped to 1-2 on the season after losing, 40-7, at the hands of Air Force this past Saturday. The Owls will return to the site of the Military Bowl Saturday, where they lost, 55-13, to North Carolina.

The coaching staff has been preparing for their conference opponents since March because they believed at the very least, they would play teams within the American Athletic Conference. Carey believes that having three games of film on Navy gives his team a definitive competitive advantage as far as preparation is concerned

Navy has been outscored, 119-37, in three games this season, but does have a come-from-behind conference win over Tulane to show for it. Despite multiple blowouts, Carey believes that Temple will be facing a “really good” football team Saturday.

“We just look at what we see on film and we believe what we see on the film and that’s a good football team,” Carey said of the Midshipmen.