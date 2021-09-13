Carey updates status of Mathis, breaks down Akron win

Temple head coach Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference Monday morning after Temple’s comeback 45-24 victory at Akron Saturday.

The third-year coach updated the media on injuries and provided some analysis of Saturday’s win.

“Obviously, a really poor start to the game,” Carey said. “That was the bad news. The good news is that we found a way to change the tide there. Certainly, in the second half, gained control of the game. The two defensive scores were huge.”

Carey said starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis is considered “day to day,” and he will know more when the team practices tomorrow. That's a positive development since Mathis was considered "week to week" last week. Offensive guard Adam Klein, safety DaeSean Winston and running back Trey Blair are also all considered “day to day” after not playing Saturday.

If Mathis is unable to play again, true freshman Justin Lynch will make his second career start against Boston College. Lynch performed quite well against Akron, going 19 of 23 for 255 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a third score.

Carey also touched on the team’s slow start on Saturday, the performances of some young players, and the upcoming matchup with Boston College.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of the press conference.

Carey on Boston College:

"Obviously, you know, a really talented football team, outstanding quarterback. Just well coached. They fly around on defense. On special teams, they are disciplined as well. It’s going to be a good challenge and it is one we will finally be at home, which will be the first time all year, which we are excited about.”

Carey on the potential of using two quarterbacks when Mathis is healthy:

“You always like to have one quarterback. I said that even when I played two. I will certainly cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Carey on the play of cornerback Ty Mason:

“I think the way practice went last week, [Mason] certainly earned his way onto to the field in a lot of situations and had good productivity in practice, and in the game certainly.”

Carey on the play of Wisdom Quarshie who started for Klein against Akron:

“That’s his second start. He started at UCF last year. Saw, certainly, improvement from his first start to his second start. Good physicality and a better grasp of what he’s doing out there. Still, some things execution wise that we need to get better. Certainly, game reps help that execution and understanding quicker.”

Carey on Lynch’s performance:

“I think you saw that maturity and composure come through on film, too. He operated the offense well. He communicated well pre-snap, and then post-snap, he didn’t have a bunch of errors there. He may have had some physical things with his feet at times and different things like that. Mentally, he certainly handled that as well. Overall, really pleased with that.”

Carey on Jalen Ware, who filled in for Winston against Akron:

“He tackled well in the game, which was good, which was probably his biggest thing last year was his tackling, and he tackled a lot better in the game. [The touchdown Ware broke up early in the game] he did make up some ground and luckily that was incomplete, but you know, you’d like to see his eye discipline better so he’s not in that position in the first place.”

Carey on how the defense played as a unit against Akron:

“Overall, after the two initial scoring drives, was very, very pleased with the defense and how they ran around. We had some missed tackles in there, which we gotta get working at tomorrow and get that cleaned up. But, I thought they played really well after that poor start.”

Carey on what allowed the defense to rebound:

“I think effort was the No. 1 thing that changed. Got ourselves going and, you know, you don’t want to spot anyone 14, I can tell you that. We’re going to have to learn from that so we can get ourselves going earlier.”

Carey on how the team handled falling behind early against Akron:

“Well, we didn’t panic, and I don’t think we panicked at Rutgers either. I really think in both cases the team really stuck together, which was good to see. I think the biggest thing that we did… when we did finally calm down [against Rutgers], we had that to a two-score game. This time, down two scores, came back and kept going with it. I think the finishing of it was probably the biggest difference.”

Carey on defensive tackle Shane Hogarth:

“He’s done a nice job throughout fall camp of getting in there and being physical. Certainly, he had an entire year to train, and like to see that he has gotten in there and played and done well. He’s certainly earning all of that time in practice and what he’s done in practice.”