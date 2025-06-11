Charleston transfer AJ Smith commits to Temple

Former Charleston guard AJ Smith has committed to Temple and allowed Owls head coach Adam Fisher and his staff to round out the program’s 2025-26 roster.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Charlotte, Smith averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this last season for a Charleston team that went 24-9 and lost in the second round of the CAA tournament.

Smith played his first two seasons of college basketball at The Citadel and averaged a career-best 16.1 points per game as a sophomore before transferring to Charleston prior to last season. Smith shot 43.1% from the floor and 25% from three-point range, but he did get to the free-throw line a career-best 109 times and knocked down 82 of his attempts (75.2%) from the line.

Smith scored 2,500 career points to become the all-time leading scorer at Charlotte’s Hickory Grove School before reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing at Combine Academy, where he received recruiting interest from programs like Charlotte and St. Bonaventure before signing with The Citadel.

Smith announced back on April 1 that he was entering the transfer portal and later told The Portal Report that he received initial interest from programs like Duke, Washington and UNLV back in May, and Gonzaga, Fordham, New Mexico and James Madison had reached out as recently as mid-May. The addition of Smith should prove to give Fisher and his staff a player who can put pressure on the rim and defend well along the perimeter.