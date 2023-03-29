Not long after reporting that Missouri associate head coach Charlton Young had been offered the Temple men's basketball head coaching job, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein followed up with another report that Young has turned down the offer.

OwlScoop.com confirmed through an additional source that Young had not yet formally accepted the job.

Young helped Missouri win an NCAA Tournament game this past season as the Tigers’ associate head coach. If he accepts, he would replace Aaron McKie, who mutually agreed to step down earlier this month after going 52-56 in four seasons at his alma mater.

Known as one of the better recruiters in the country, Young was an assistant on Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State staff for nine seasons from 2013 to 2022 and was credited for recruiting and developing players like Malik Beasley, Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams and Scottie Barnes, all of whom went on to become first round NBA Draft picks.

Young, who goes by the nickname of "C.Y.," was the first addition to Dennis Gates’ Missouri staff almost a year ago as the Tigers’ associate head coach and helped the program make one of the better turnarounds in the county, going from 12-21 overall and 5-13 in the SEC during the 2021-22 season to 25-10 overall and a fourth-place 11-7 finish in SEC play, earning the Tigers the No. 7 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament South Region. Missouri beat 10th-seeded Utah State in the first round before being upset by No. 15 seed Princeton and falling short of the Sweet Sixteen.

Young has four seasons of head coaching experience, having gone 43-84 at his alma mater, Georgia Southern, from 2009 to 2013. He arrived as an assistant from Georgia Tech not long after the NCAA NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions said the Georgia Southern program had committed major violations that ultimately led to the resignation of Young’s predecessor, Jeff Price. In the first three of Young’s four seasons at Georgia Southern, the Eagles served two years of probation and had their scholarships reduced from 13 to 12. Additionally, Young and his staff had their recruiting visits cut from 12 to eight.

During the 2011-12 season, Young helped lead Georgia Southern to a late season turnaround that saw the Eagles win eight of nine games at one point en route to a 15-15 final record and a second place conference finish. For his efforts, Young received Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors by some outlets but ultimately lost out to UNC-Greensboro’s Wes Miller for the official honors. Young’s program could not maintain that momentum, however, as the Eagles went 14-19 overall and 7-11 in conference play the year after, and Young was fired before landing on Hamilton’s Florida State staff.

Other than a stint as an assistant at Northeastern for the 1999-2000 season, Young has worked primarily in the south and southeast. Following a brief pro career in France after his college playing days, Young came back to the United States to start his coaching career as an administrative assistant at Auburn. He spent two years on Jacksonville’s staff prior to his season at Northeastern and then returned to Auburn for four seasons.

Following a season at Chattanooga as the associate head coach, Young spent four years as an assistant at Georgia Tech from 2005 to 2009 and helped the Yellow Jackets sign 5-star recruit Derrick Favors, ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2009 class, out of South Atlanta High School.