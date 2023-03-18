Temple offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan talked to reporters Saturday afternoon after the Owls’ fifth practice of the spring.

Wiesehan gave updates on his unit, which lost two locker room leaders in single-digits Adam Klein and Isaac Moore to graduation. He mentioned that new players were stepping up, and the unit as a whole was shaping up to be special.

Wiesehan also talked about new players like junior Diego Barajas and freshman Melvin Siani, and how they fit into this new group.

You can watch Wiesehan’s session with reporters here or read some excerpts of his interview below.

Wiesehan on replacing Moore at left tackle:

“It’s going to be a challenge, right? Isaac is a guy that played 51 games. It’s the next man up, that’s why you train. We have some guys that aren’t practicing this spring, and that gives me an opportunity to get my eyes on some other kids, move them around and give them their opportunities. We will see how that shakes out in camp.”

Wiesehan on new locker room leaders:

“When your position is player-led and peer-to-peer, you’ll have more success because they can communicate on the field. One of the things that [Richard Rodriguez] has stepped into is as simple as when everyone is in the building at 5:20, they send me a picture. Rich has stepped up, [Bryce] Thoman has stepped up, [Victor] Stoffel has stepped up, Wisdom [Quarshie] has stepped up to fill in those roles left behind by two very solid leaders in Adam Klein and Isaac Moore.”

Wiesehan on the return of running backs coach Tyree Foreman to the program:

“It’s been great. Tyree is a great teacher and good football coach. He has a background in an area that will really help us, so I’m excited to work with him again. …We never lost contact with each other. We aren’t great networkers, but it would be nothing for us to text three, four times a year, maybe during a recruiting overlap. We’ve never not been in a relationship. I’m really glad to have him back because Temple is special to him. You need coaches that believe in what Temple is all about.”

Wiesehan on the development of Siani during spring camp:

“You’re always trying to have teachable moments with your room and learn your learners. And one of the things that we have been focusing on is habits and how you can make small changes by changing your habits, and big changes by changing your standards. Melvin came in at 273 pounds in January, followed our processes we made for him, and now weighs 290 pounds. He has given himself a chance to compete early in his career. Is he perfect? No. But it’s okay to fail. It’s not okay to quit. He is a fighter.”

Wiesehan on Barajas’ transition into the program and a leadership role on the offensive line:

“He’s so good above the neck. You talk about habits, how to be a pro, and how you do anything is how you do everything. He opened himself up to coaching and he opened himself up to his teammates to allow him to be coached. He is so astute; he is a student of the game. He has risen up because he’s graded out well. He has to make sure he doesn’t get complacent. That’s our conversations now, and he’s always up for the challenge.”