OwlScoop - Christian Braswell earns single digit, emerges as Owls' top CB

Temple cornerbacks coach Melvin Rice firmly believes when Christian Braswell steps onto the field, receivers know where he is.

Braswell has received praise from the coaching staff about his abilities as a leader and received votes from his peers to earn a single digit jersey number.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound redshirt junior cornerback has worn No. 14 the past two years but will be switching to No. 2 for this season.

“He’s the guy that’s a silent assassin and a silent leader,” Rice said of Braswell in Tuesday’s Zoom media availability. “You know he’ll get on you when he needs to.”

Braswell injured his hamstring in a workout over the summer but has been rehabbing well since getting back on campus. A timeframe for his return is unclear right now. He said he’s not in a rush to get back to avoid aggravating the injury but plans to be back on the field soon.

As of this week, the team is back to contact hitting limited to 10 plays per practice. Braswell is unable to participate but mentioned he’s been able to help the younger guys on the sideline.

It’s also given him the chance to dissect the playbook more and help him point out to other guys different ways to see coverages.

“Asking coaches things, our analysts, GAs,” Braswell said, “I’m really deep into this playbook now because I’m hurt. And I’m in the playbook every single day. I want to know it from a coach’s standpoint. I want to know everything in the book.”

Braswell made his first start last season against No. 21 Maryland filling in for an injured Linwood Crump. He was able to maintain that starting role through the remainder of the season, recording 29 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 12 games played.

Head coach Rod Carey said his biggest improvement from last season to now hasn’t been a physical improvement or anything he’s shown on the field.

“The biggest difference I’ve seen is just his confidence,” Carey said. “There is no substitution for game reps and he got a lot of them last year. He is a very, very confident person right now. When you’re a cornerman, there is no substitution for being confident. None whatsoever. That’s the biggest thing."

Braswell and Crump are the likely two starters at corner, but Rice mentioned the rest of the group - Freddie Johnson, Elijah Clark, Kimere Brown and Nate Wyatt - have each been impressive in practice. Rice told that group it’s not about a depth chart; it’s about a rep chart. Each guy will have an opportunity.

Braswell conveys his leadership skills through his actions. He is usually the first guy to show up to position meetings every day, according to Rice.

“He’s a guy that shows up and he wants to get better,” Rice said. “The biggest progression I’ve seen from him from last year to this year is just his leadership ability. He’s a single digit, and he’s a single digit for a reason. He knows the responsibility that comes with being a single digit.”