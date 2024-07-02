Christmas in July: Part II of our conversation with an Owls Hall of Famer
Not long after Dionte Christmas was named to Temple’s Hall of Fame Class of 2024, he joined us on The Scoop, OwlScoop.com’s weekly podcast, to share memories of his time with the Owls, including th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news