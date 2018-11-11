Class of 2019 center Naheem McLeod set to announce decision Thursday
Naheem McLeod, a Class of 2019 center from Plymouth Whitemarsh, will announce his college decision Thursday at 6 p.m. in a ceremony at his high school, he told OwlScoop.com. McLeod, who opted to pl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news