Clearwater Central Catholic OT Kevin Terry commits to Temple

Clearwater Central Catholic High School offensive lineman Kevin Terry announced his verbal commitment to Temple Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Terry became the Owls' ninth verbal from the 2023 class and their third commitment from Florida.

Terry's verbal commitment comes a little more than a week after he took an official visit to Temple, along with other Temple verbal commitments like Harrisburg High School running back Kyle Williams and St. Vincent Pallotti High School wide receiver Nathan Stewart.

Terry had offers from programs like West Virginia and Arizona State throughout the course of his recruitment.

Clearwater Central Catholic is the alma mater of current Temple linebacker London Hall, who signed with the Owls as part of their 2022 class. Terry talked about his friendship with OwlScoop.com in a story prior to his official visit.