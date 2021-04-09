OwlScoop - Clement brings SEC experience to Temple's backfield

A lack of live reps played a big role in Iverson Clement’s decision to transfer, but his confidence never wavered.

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back played sparingly at Florida, entered the transfer portal in December of 2020, and committed to Temple the following month.

“I’m probably happy I didn’t play,” Clement told reporters during Thursday’s media availability. “I think I got more mature, I got older, and now I have a better understanding so when I do play for Temple, I can showcase more than I probably would have at Florida.”

In his redshirt sophomore season at Florida in 2020, Clement rushed for just 29 yards on five carries.

Clement originally chose to play for the Gators out of South Jersey's Rancocas Valley High School over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Baylor. But the relationship he built with Temple's staff helped recruit him home.

Both head coach Rod Carey and running backs coach Gabe Infante checked in on him frequently throughout the recruiting process, which is something Clement really appreciated.

“I just had to sit down and see who really wanted me,” Clement said, “not just running for the logo or running for the name. Coach Carey and Coach Infante reached out to me and we really built a relationship.”

Former Temple head coach Matt Rhule and former cornerbacks coach Fran Brown both recruited Clement during their time with the program before they left for Baylor prior to the 2017 season, and they had previously recruited former Temple linebacker and current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley, another Rancocas Valley High School product.

“It was never that I didn’t consider Temple at the time, but the opportunity presented to me at the time was just a little bit different compared to Temple,” Clement said. “You got a chance to go play in the SEC for Dan Mullen. I wouldn’t not take that opportunity. That’s what I did, but now I’m back here at Temple in the American Athletic Conference and I’m ready to go to work.”

The biggest difference between playing in a Power Five conference like the SEC and the American Athletic Conference is the attention to detail, according to Clement. But he’s seen that in the way Carey runs his practices having them “practice like pros” to get the whole team on the same page.

He said just looking at the first week of spring ball, the growth is already evident.

Clement will likely be splitting time in the backfield with fellow transfer Ra’Von Bonner (Illinois) and redshirt senior Tayvon Ruley.

The two incoming transfers in the backfield have already begun to build a connection by sharing stories and comparing experiences about what they’ve been through. They’ve even become prominent voices in Temples running backs room, according to Clement.

He also had a connection with someone in that room before he even stepped on campus.

Clement first heard about fellow South Jersey native and current Temple running back Kyle Dobbins playing pee-wee football when he was in the seventh grade and the two got the chance to square off in eighth grade.

“My team was undefeated, his team was undefeated, and even though we weren’t in the same league, everyone wanted us to play against each other,” Clement said. “We played each other three times in one year; I won twice and then he won the most important one which was the championship.”

Clement is going to come in and do whatever’s asked of him.

His greatest impact is likely going to come out of the backfield and on special teams, but he’s confident in his abilities to play all over the field. In Clement, the Owls are getting a back who possess a necessary level of burst and agility out of the backfield.

“You can line me up at running back, you can line me up at wide receiver, X or Z,” Clement said. “I’ve also done kick return and punt return on special teams. My game is very different. I play both sides of the ball, too. When I went to the SEC, I was playing defense for about a month or two, so I can do whatever Coach wants. Anywhere you need me, I’m gonna do it.”



