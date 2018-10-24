Coach Geoff Collins set to hit New Jersey Friday for recruiting trip
Coach Geoff Collins will be out out to recruit Friday for the first time this month. Collins will check in on four recruits in New Jersey throughout the day, OwlScoop confirmed through multiple sou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news