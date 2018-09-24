When the American Athletic Conference’s Monday weekly coaches call opened up to questions for Temple coach Geoff Collins, it was no surprise that the first question was concerning the Owls’ quarterback situation.

“We’re just going to do what we do at every position on our entire roster," Collins said. "Everybody in our organization works to be above the line. We’re very blessed that we have three really, really good quarterbacks that are competing, they’re pulling for each other and they’re competing against each other. It’ll be a weekly deal for how many reps we’re going to get with each guy.”

For the second straight week, Collins conceded that Nutile is “closer” to playing. Collins and his coaching staff have not been willing to discuss the specifics of Nutile’s injury. Nutile, however, has been in uniform and warmed up for the Temple’s last two games. Redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo has taken over as the starting quarterback in Nutile’s place and led the Owls to wins over Maryland and Tulsa to even Temple’s record at 2-2.

“He made a lot of progress, so we think he’ll be closer, definitely by game time,” Collins said of Nutile.

Collins was asked about Trad Beatty, a true freshman quarterback who chose the Owls over an offer from Mississippi State, for the first time since preseason camp. Beatty, who arrived on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee, is the lone scholarship quarterback who is not featured on Temple’s “above the line” chart.

“He has done a tremendous job for us,” Collins said. “He gets to go against a really good defense every day as he runs our development team – our scout team. He’s getting to play at a high level against some really good defensive backs. He’s studying the game, getting ready to play every single week, learning how to prepare like Frankie Nutile and Anthony Russo and Toddy (Centeio) do.”

Boston College rushing attack

Former Temple coach Steve Addazio boasts a rushing offense that averages 235.5 yards per game, which ranks No. 25 of all FBS programs.

The Owls held a Maryland run game that averages 258.5 yards to 132 yards on the ground in a 35-14 win on Sept. 15 in College Park.

But what’s the difference between the Golden Eagles’ rushing attack as opposed to what Maryland offers?

“Maryland’s attack always had a jet sweep component with a zone run game away from the jet sweep,” Collins said. “The Boston College run game is downhill. They’re physical. They run powers. They run iso(lation)s. They run zone. It’s a big, physical offensive line. Big, physical tight ends.”

Boston College’s AJ Dillon ranks seventh among FBS running backs with 491 yards on 78 touches (6.3 average). Collins called Dillon, a former 4-star recruit from Lawrence Academy of Massachusetts, “one of the best running backs in the country.”

Extra points

Redshirt-sophomore defensive end Quincy Roche was named The American’s Defensive Player of The Week after he finished with two sacks and two forced fumble, including a strip sack that was returned by defensive tackle Karamo Dioubate for a touchdown.

Running back Ryquell Armstead was named to The American’s weekly honor roll. Armstead went for his third straight 100-yard game in Thursday’s win over Tulsa. He became the first Temple player to surpass the century mark in three straight games since Bernard Pierce did so in 2011.

Armstead, a senior from South Jersey’s Millville High School, was also named to the Paul Hornug Award Honor Roll for his game against Tulsa. The award goes to the “most versatile player in college football.” In addition to his 108-yard rushing performance, Armstead came away with his first career sack as a defensive end. Former Temple offensive players such as Keith Kirkwood, currently a member of the New Orleans Saint practice squad, along with Romond Deloatch also saw time as an edge rusher on passing downs.