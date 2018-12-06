Temple coach Geoff Collins has emerged as the leading candidate for Georgia Tech's heading coaching vacancy, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated.

Just over two years after Matt Rhule departed for Baylor, Temple and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft will likely dive into another coaching search.

Source: Temple's Geoff Collins has emerged as the leading candidate at Georgia Tech. No offer has been made yet. But he was in Atlanta on Thursday, met with Tech officials and they've indicated he's the favorite. A deal could happen as soon as tonight.

Collins, 47, reportedly interviewed for Georgia Tech’s head coaching vacancy Wednesday morning and met with Yellow Jackets Athletic Director Todd Stansbury in New York City.

The Owls went 15-10 in two seasons under Collins, including two bowl berths. Collins surpassed former Temple coaches Glenn “Pop” Warner and Steve Addazio as the Owls’ winningest coach in his first two years on the job.

Collins, a native of suburban Atlanta, was a graduate assistant, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator in two stints at Georgia Tech.

When asked during a Sunday evening conference call with reporters if he had any contact with Georgia Tech representatives, Collins replied, “Same thing with injuries … I don’t talk about that stuff.”

"Love being at Temple University," Collins added. "Love coaching these amazing young men. So happy that I get to coach the seniors throughout this bowl prep. Just really excited to do that."

While Temple has received eight bowl invites in program history, the Owls never had the same coach in more than one bowl game.

Temple will work to hold together its 2019 recruiting class, which is up to 24 verbal commits. The Owls rank No. 56 in the Rivals class of 2019 team recruiting rankings, ahead of programs like Texas Tech, UCLA, Rutgers and Arizona. The newly-implemented Early Signing Period falls between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.

The Owls were scheduled to host a contingent of recruits, including New Jersey linebacker Mohammad Kamara and nine of Temple's 24 verbal commits, for official visits this weekend, as OwlScoop reported Thursday.

Ironically enough, Temple will likely see Collins on the opposing sideline next season. The Owls are set to host Georgia Tech Sept. 28 at Lincoln Financial Field.