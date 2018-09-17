While Temple coach Geoff Collins and his staff have not been willing to discuss the specifics of quarterback Frank Nutile’s injury, Collins told reporters during a Monday conference call that Nutile practiced with the rest of the team on Sunday and Monday.

“He looks better than he did last week,” Collins said. “and we will keep evaluating it one day at a time.”

Shortly after kickoff, a team spokesperson told OwlScoop.com that Nutile was injured in a loss to Buffalo. It was not determined that redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo would start in Nutile's place until roughly an hour before kickoff. Nutile participated in warm ups and was in uniform on the sideline with a headset throughout the game.

When asked last Monday how he planned to distribute the first-team reps at quarterback during practice, Collins chuckled before he went on to praise Nutile.

"Frankie Nutile is going to win us a lot of ball games, just like he did last year," Collins said last week.

As for placekicker Aaron Boumerhi, who made the trip to Maryland and was in uniform for the game, Collins said the junior is still recovering from a lingering hip injury, which has been an issue dating back to preseason camp.

“He’s still getting better,” Collins said. “and still trying to work through his injury.”

While Boumerhi has been held out, redshirt-freshman Will Mobley has handled placekicking duties. Mobley has knocked in all eight of his extra point attempts, although he has not attempted a field goal to date. Collins said Mobley had “tremendous ball placement” on his kickoffs to allow the coverage men to do their jobs.

“Just really proud of Will and how he performed on Saturday,” Collins said.

Dogbe earns Defensive Player of The Week honors

Defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, who racked up seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in Saturday’s 35-14 win at Maryland, was named The American’s Defensive Player of The Week, as the conference announced Monday.

“He was all over the field, just dominating the game,” Collins said. “I’ve said it before, but if you can dominate the game from the defensive tackle position, then you’re going to have a really good game defensively as a whole. Michael Dogbe did that. Really proud of his recognition by the conference. Well deserved.”

Dogbe, a graduate student who received his degree in May, told reporters after the game that Saturday’s performance was “definitely” his best in a Temple uniform.

“I don’t want this to be my best moving forward,” he said.

Recruiting impact

Temple’s roster is made up of several players from the “DMV” area, as described by Collins as a “hotbed” recruiting area, including starting defensive end Quincy Roche and linebacker William Kwenkeu.

The Owls happen to be recruiting safety Trey Rucker of The Flint School in Virginia. Rucker, a 3-star prospect, verbally committed to Maryland in late July, although sources familiar with the situation told OwlScoop.com that Temple has continued to recruit him.

While Collins could not comment on specific unsigned recruits due to NCAA rules, he said the victory was “huge” for recruiting as a whole.

“Anytime you can go in there and those guys can see you put on a quality performance, especially some really clean football, it gets the recruits excited to be a part of your program,” Collins said. “The uniforms didn’t look bad, either. That always helps, too, to get a win in some fresh, hot uniforms. The quality of ball that our guys played and played on that stage, against a really good Big Ten team, let’s recruits know that this is a really good place to be.”