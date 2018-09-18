“I think that’s one of the beautiful things we’ve done,” Collins said. “Ever since the first day of spring practice, we’ve been getting all three of those guys ready to play. Some people call it a dilemma … I call it a luxury. We’ve got three really good, Division 1, college quarterbacks.”

As for the possibility of playing three quarterbacks – Nutile, redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo and redshirt-freshman Todd Centeio – Collins did not rule that out.

When asked if Nutile has been practicing in full, Collins replied, “He has been limited reps-wise.”

“Frankie Nutile has been practicing a little bit more than last week,” Collins said.

Instead, Collins said Nutile will be a “game time decision” Thursday, although the graduate student has practiced this week.

In coach Geoff Collins’ final media availability ahead of Thursday’s conference opener against Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field, he passed on another opportunity to name his starting quarterback.

Collins said offensive lineman James McHale, who has started at right tackle in each of Temple’s first three games, along with placekicker Aaron Boumerhi, who did not play against Maryland due to a lingering hip injury, will also be “game time” decisions. Tight end Kenny Yeboah, who snagged his first career touchdown catch from Russo against Maryland, is another “game time decision.”

Running back Tyliek Raynor, who missed Temple’s first three games due to an unspecified injury, is expected to play Thursday. Raynor made the trip to Maryland, warmed up with the team and was in pads for the game. The Imhotep product has yet to play in a game for the Owls, as he redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 and suffered a torn meniscus in 2017 preseason camp.

“We feel really good about Tyliek hopefully getting some carries,” Collins said.

Defensive end Quincy Roche, who was considered questionable to play in last Saturday’s win over Maryland, ended up playing 32 snaps, Collins said. He was forced into a larger role after redshirt-freshman Arnold Ebiketie went down with an unspecified injury in pregame warm ups. Collins said Roche has “done a lot more than he did last week (in practice).”

The Owls are shorthanded at edge rusher with redshirt-junior Dana Levine sidelined. Collins said linebacker Sam Franklin, who started at defensive end against Maryland, will continue to see snaps as an edge rusher. Levine is at least a couple weeks from returning to action, Collins said.

Tight end David Martin-Robinson will “probably” be out against Tulsa due to an unspecified injury, Collins said. A true freshman from Hempfield (Pa.) High School who contributed on special teams and came away with his first career catch against Buffalo, Martin-Robinson was removed from Temple’s “above the line” chart, which was released Monday.

Extra points

Defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, who received American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of The Week honors after racking up 3.5 tackle for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles against Maryland, certainly helped his NFL Draft prospects with a career-best performance.

When asked about the possibility of playing at the next level, Dogbe was not willing to look too far beyond Thursday’s tilt with Tulsa.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine, but I don’t look at the end results,” Dogbe said. “I just focus on right now, winning games, doing the best I can to help my team win. I just take it one day at a time, and hopefully my efforts on the field will get me to where I want to be. But right now, I think the main focus is winning games and dominating as a unit.”