Temple head coach Geoff Collins, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, along with a handful of players, talked to reporters following the team's preseason scrimmage Saturday at Franklin Field.

You can listen to those interviews here:

Geoff Collins

Dave Patenaude

Andrew Thacker

Frank Nutile

Shaun Bradley

Extra points: Redshirt freshman cornerback Ty Mason played well during the second half of Saturday's scrimmage, the period that was open to reporters. The Silver Spring, MD native covered redshirt sophomore wide receiver Freddie Johnson on two deep throws that were put right on target by backup quarterback Anthony Russo, but Mason batted both throws away and appears ready to be part of Andrew Thacker's regular defensive back rotation. ... Geoff Collins said running back Tyliek Raynor may miss the first couple of weeks of the season due to an unspecified injury but said the redshirt sophomore Imhotep produce should return to play and contribute. ... Starting quarterback Frank Nutile hit Johnson on a perfectly thrown deep ball for what looked to be a 40-plus-yard gain on the first play of the second half.







