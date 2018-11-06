Temple coach Geoff Collins was not willing to discuss injuries during Tuesday’s weekly press conference held at Edberg-Olson Hall, as he went back to his tight-lipped policy on talking about injuries dating back to his first spring as the Owls’ head man.

When asked specifically if he could provide an update on the statuses of center Matt Hennessy and standout running back Ryquell Armstead, Collins replied, “Nope.”

Collins said he has been “a little more free” when talking about injuries this season, but he said he would not do that Tuesday and stayed firm in that decision as he addressed reporters for nearly 20 minutes.

“There were times in the game where the opposing team knows what the injury is, knows where the vulnerability is,” Collins said. “I think there were times that part of the body might be tackled a little harder or something like that. I’m not discussing that.”

As for a replacement for Hennessy in the event that he's unable to return for Saturday's trip to Houston, Collins mentioned redshirt-sophomore Vince Picozzi, the Owls' usual starter at right guard. Collins said Picozzi receives practice reps at center on a daily basis. Picozzi filled in for Hennessy in Thursday's loss to UCF.

Collins never directly mentioned UCF by name, although he noted that players pointed out issues related to injuries.

“The thing that makes this game great is what happens between the whistles,” Collins said. “From the time the ball is snapped to the time the whistle is blown, this is a great game. And the young men that play this game and play it at a high level deserve to be protected. And if there’s times where people cross the line or do things they shouldn’t do, I don’t like that, especially when it happens to one of my guys.”

