Safety Jyquis Thomas was conducting the Temple band through the school’s fight song, signaling the conclusion of the Owls’ 27-17 win over USF Saturday afternoon, and seniors like Ventell Bryant and Ryquell Armstead who had surpassed individual milestones during the game were smiling as they left Lincoln Financial Field as players for the last time.

Temple improved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the American Athletic Conference with the win, and the whole scene was befitting of a program that will be playing in a bowl game for a fourth consecutive season.

How they got this win was another story altogether.

The Owls, after falling behind by 17 points and getting shut out in the first half for the first time in more than a year, scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams and got a pair of timely field goals by Will Mobley to score 27 unanswered points and knock off a USF team that was once undefeated at 7-0 and ranked in both national top-25 polls.

Weaved into the turnaround were a few individual bounce-back efforts.

Armstead, who surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau on the season during the first half, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter to get Temple on the scoreboard. This came after USF (7-4, 3-4), which entered the day with the American Athletic Conference’s second-worst rushing defense, bottled up Armstead to the tune of 34 yards on 12 first-half carries.

Mobley, who had missed from 29 yards earlier in the day, followed with field goals of 33 and 36 yards. Then Isaiah Wright, who earlier had muffed a punt on a turnover that led to three USF points, scored on a 73-yard punt return that helped put Temple ahead for the first time at 20-17 with 10:05 to go. It was Wright’s second punt return touchdown of the season.

“I know the way the protection is supposed to be blocked,” said Wright, who caught the ball at the Owls’ 27-yard line before working his way over toward the left sideline and using a late block from Ty Mason to get to the end zone. “At the same time, I just saw how (the first USF player downfield) was out of leverage, so I knew I had to go inside to get back out.”

Finally, defensive end Dana Levine, who had missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury, put the game out of reach with a strip sack of USF quarterback Blake Barnett at the Bulls’ 3-yard line. Linebacker Chapelle Russell eventually recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown that made it a two-score game with 1:37 to go.

After the game, second-year Temple head coach Geoff Collins walked to the podium for his postgame press conference as the Electric Slide blared from the Owls’ locker room on the other side of the wall. He explained that one roar from the team came from cheering on equipment assistant Kane Ivers-Osthus, who joined the players after the game in the locker room after a battle with leukemia, which is now thankfully in remission. The other cheer, Collins said, came from the announcement that walk-on Travon Williams, who caught consecutive passes on a second-quarter drive, had been put on scholarship.

He also reminded reporters that the seniors honored prior to the game are part of the winningest class in the program’s history.

Then he said, “I’m really, really in a good mood, so let’s try to keep it that way, please,” joking that he didn’t want to talk about any of the negative stuff that happened in the game.

But it doesn’t work that way. The Owls had to overcome a lot of forgettable football in the first two quarters before they found their stride.

Defensively, the Owls didn’t have an answer for USF running back Jordan Cronkrite, who tallied 82 yards and two touchdowns on 13 first-half carries. His 49-yard run helped set up his first touchdown that staked the Bulls to an early 7-0 lead.

Offensively, Temple’s eight first-half possessions ended in five punts, Mobley’s missed field goal, Wright’s fumble on a late first quarter punt return and an unsuccessful fake punt attempt that almost saw upback Todd Centeio throw what could have been a costly interception. The Owls’ first two possessions went three-and-out, as did their fourth and sixth series.

“They did a really nice job of changing some things up that they had been doing (defensively),” Collins said when asked about Temple’s offensive woes. “They went to a lot more four-down than they had been most of the season this year and a lot of different stunts they hadn’t been using this year and I thought they did a nice job. But you’ve got to give credit to the (Temple) offensive staff and offensive players. … Our players listened, they executed, and we were able to get them into situations that we wanted to, seeing what they had changed and exploit those things.”

“On a lot of our zone reads,” Armstead explained, “they had a guy for me, a guy for (Anthony) Russo. Once we adapted to it in the second half, things started to show.”

Russo finished 20 of 34 passing for 264 yards. He was sacked twice and threw his 13thinterception of the season just one play after Temple safety Delvon Randall had recorded a pick, his third in as many games and the 11thof his career. Bryant, one week after becoming the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards, caught four passes for 76 yards and became Temple’s all-time career receptions leader. He has now caught a pass in 46 consecutive games and has 167 career catches.

Although Temple put UCF in the driver’s seat for the American’s East Division race when it lost to the Knights back on Nov. 1, there is still a chance the Owls could win the East and host the conference championship game in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 1. That would require UCF losing Saturday night to No. 24 Cincinnati in Orlando and at USF next Friday in Tampa and Temple beating what is currently a 1-9 UConn team in East Hartford next Saturday.

For now, Armstead and his teammates are grateful to have turned around a season that originally started at 0-2 with losses to Villanova and Buffalo.

“It feels amazing,” said Armstead, who finished with 64 yards on 26 carries and became just the 11thplayer in Temple’s history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. “We put it together, we started off slow, and then we were able to bounce back and battle. Our defense put up a shutout in the second half. All in all, we rallied together. I was able to get a win on my senior day. I’m just thankful and so very grateful to this team.”

EXTRA POINTS: The last time Temple came back from a 17-point deficit was in 2007 against Akron when the Owls were members of the Mid-American Conference. Down 20-3, the Owls reeled off 21 straight points to win, 24-20. … Defensive end Quincy Roche had a team-high nine tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. … Vincent Picozzi started his second consecutive game at center in place of Matt Hennessy, who has been out with an injury he sustained in the team’s loss at UCF. When asked after the game if Hennessy will have a chance to return to play at UConn next Saturday or in any bowl game, Collins declined to talk about it. “Is that an injury question? That’s an injury question. I’m not answering injury questions,” Collins responded.