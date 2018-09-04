In delivering his assessment of what went wrong in the Owls’ 19-17 season-opening loss to Villanova before looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Buffalo, second-year Temple head coach Geoff Collins seemed to land on one common theme: communication, or lack thereof.

And it came about in several forms, both on and off the field.

Along the offensive line, Temple simply did not run block well or pick up blitzes for senior tailback Ryquell Armstead, who gained just 31 yards on 14 carries. His longest run of the day went for 11 yards, and he actually lost 15 yards and averaged just 2.2 yards per carry.

Although he was considered questionable due to an injury, redshirt senior left tackle James McHale was able to start and play Saturday. And although a pair of true freshmen tackles saw time as well in Adam Klein and Isaac Moore, Collins and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan were able to start a fairly experienced group against the Wildcats. Redshirt junior Jovahn Fair got the start at left guard, redshirt sophomore Vincent Picozzi started at right guard, redshirt senior Jaelin Robinson started at right tackle, and redshirt sophomore Matt Hennessy, a player Collins recently described as good as any he’s seen in college football at his position, started at center.

But on several Temple run plays, Villanova defensive end Malik Fisher and linebacker Drew Wiley came off the edge unblocked, and each player finished with 2.0 tackles for a loss.

While Collins also praised Villanova’s defensive scheme, he did say communication along the offensive line was an issue.

“The things that happened to us negatively, when we got negative plays, there was not communication,” Collins said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall. “Give Villanova credit – they have a very unique scheme (a 3-3-5 defense with three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs) that poses problems for teams in general, but it poses problems for us as well. Just the communication piece, getting the out calls and all those kind of things.”

“Again, give Villanova credit, but I think we’ll get better and better. (Starting left tackle James) McHale was out a lot of the preseason camp, and just getting those things worked out.”

Other veteran players made mistakes as well Saturday in the loss. Collins said his defensive backfield had “really bad eyes” on two of the touchdowns they allowed, referring to Villanova’s first and third scores, with the latter being the game-winning touchdown, a backbreaker on fourth-and-9 that went from Bednarczyk to 5-foot-7 wideout Jarrett McClenton.

“Had them covered, had them in man (coverage), and then the quarterback (Zach Bednarczyk) is nifty and was able to gain a little bit more time in the pocket,” Collins said. “And then we talk about eye control all the time. (We) lost vision, and if you lose vision and you’ve got a nifty quarterback who can make some plays with his feet and find the open receivers. That happened to us twice.”

And on Villanova’s second drive that resulted in a touchdown and a 13-0 Wildcats lead, Collins said Temple’s defense missed an opportunity to get off the field on third-and-11, when Bednarczyk instead hit tight end Ryan Bell for 12 yards to keep the drive going. Eight plays later, Bednarczyk hit Brandon Chadbourn for a 17-yard touchdown.

“We’re supposed to have a safety sitting right on the hash (mark) looking at the quarterback,” Collins explained when describing the third-down play that kept Villanova’s drive alive. “We do it all the time. It’s one of our top coverages on third down. Just sit at the hash, right at the sticks, look at the quarterback. And they motioned into the boundary, put a lot of guys into the boundary, and we had them all covered, had proper leverage, but the guy that’s supposed to be sitting on the hash slid four yards off the hash, and where do you think the ball went? Right down the hash for the first down.”

Collins did not specify which safety made the mistake on the play. Senior Delvon Randall, who is widely regarded as of now as the program’s top NFL Draft prospect, was credited with the tackle.

On the other side of the ball, second-year offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude called plays from the sideline Saturday as opposed to from the press box, where he moved last season after initially starting on the sideline.

But this wasn’t a philosophical switch, Collins said.

“The headsets weren’t working,” Collins said. “Dave had to come down and be on the field because there was no communication to the press box to the field, so he had to come on the field.”

In a follow-up question, Collins was asked if Saturday presented a situation where if the headsets are not working for one side that the other team has to oblige and not use theirs either.

“In conference games, yes,” Collins replied. “In conference games, you have to take them off. That was the thing that was frustrating at times, but that was the adjustment that we had to make to get that done.”

When asked if the headsets were not working the whole time and if Patenaude was on the field the whole time as a result, Collins nodded.

UP NEXT: BUFFALO

As for Temple’s upcoming opponent, Buffalo is 1-0 after a 48-10 rout of Delaware State and looking to start 2-0 for the first time in their history as an FBS program. Temple will have to defend Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound quarterback, who threw a career-high six touchdown passes in a little more than two quarters of action in the season opener.