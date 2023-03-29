As Temple football’s spring season continues, the coaches and leaders have preached one skill to emphasize before the beginning of the season: flexibility.

Players have filled different positions, the depth chart has fluctuated, and coaches are teaching more fundamentals to ensure the Owls, who battled injuries throughout last season, can endure the adversity of the football season with as few hiccups as possible.

“Our mantra going into this part of the development is being unselfish,” head coach Stan Drayton said Tuesday in his weekly session with reporters. “So we are trying to get our teammates to the point where they are putting their personal preferences aside. We’re trying to get them to lock in and focus on the main thing: the overall goals of the program.”

One player who has shifted positions this spring is linebacker D.J. Woodbury, who has played on the inside instead of the outside, his listed position.

Woodbury, who enters his fourth season at Temple, finished with 15 tackles last season, 10 of which came Oct. 29 in an overtime loss at Navy. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior from South Jersey’s Burlington City High School saw action in 10 of the Owls’ 12 games last season in the first significant playing time of his career.

Now, as some of Temple's linebackers deal with nagging injuries this spring, Woodbury has filled an important role: stabilizing the defensive rotation.

“He's started off this spring playing outside linebacker,” Drayton said. “We’ve got a couple of guys with some minor injuries, getting banged up, and to keep the practice functional, we had to move him into the inside linebacker spot. He actually scrimmaged from the inside linebacker spot and made a whole bunch of plays.”

Woodbury’s leadership is a product of his unselfishness, Drayton said. In turn, Woodbury's ability to adapt to playing inside linebacker, which he mentioned was much faster and more aggressive than he’s used to when playing on the outside, is a trait he learned from his family.

“I come from a family where we had to lean on each other often,” Woodbury said. “This is my family now when I'm away from my immediate family, so it just comes naturally. Whatever it can take, whatever I can do to help the team win and be successful, I will do.”

Now, as Woodbury continues working throughout the spring, he is choosing to focus on certain aspects of his development both on and off the field, especially his ability to energize his teammates.

“I could just work on being more vocal,” Woodbury said. “I gotta lift my team, but I still need to be doing more. Oftentimes, when I feel like my guys are getting down, maybe they’re not making plays, maybe he just got a ball caught on him, am I still gonna be that guy that uplifts them? We need that next play mentality.”