D’Wan Mathis , who arrived at Temple as a promising quarterback transfer before switching to wide receiver last season, announced Sunday on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

If Mathis is indeed a grad transfer, he will be able to play his final season in 2024 for what will be his third college program, whether he stays at the FBS level or transfers to an FCS program.

For Mathis, it’s another step in a career that has encountered several turns.

Coming out of Michigan’s Oak Park High School, Mathis was ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 quarterback and the 125th overall player in the 2018 class, and his recruitment was a story in and of itself. He verbally committed to Iowa State in February of 2017, decommitted four months later and then verbally committed to Michigan State in September of 2017. But once he got an offer from Ohio State in May of 2018, he flipped to the Buckeyes almost two months later.

Then, in December of 2018, as Ohio State began to recruit and zero in on Justin Fields, Mathis flipped to Georgia and finally signed a National Letter of Intent with the Bulldogs.

Mathis enrolled early at Georgia but eventually underwent surgery in May of 2019 to remove a cyst from his brain. He redshirted in 2019 and eventually won the starting job in 2020. In the Bulldogs’ opener at Arkansas, he completed just 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards and an interception before Stetson Bennett eventually replaced him and led Georgia to a win. Mathis never regained a hold on the starting job and finished his Georgia career 12 of 30 passing for 89 yards and three interceptions, adding 17 yards on the ground. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in late November of 2020 and joined then-Temple head coach Rod Carey’s roster in the 2021 offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Mathis was the projected starter and played seven games, but he battled injuries all season and couldn’t stay on the field. He finished with 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions to go with a 59.5 completion percentage. He initially decided to leave the Temple football program in November of 2021 before deciding to stay and play for new head coach Stan Drayton.

Then, in 2022, Mathis’ career shifted.

The Owls brought in quarterback E.J. Warner in 2022, and the freshman quickly proved he had the potential to start. When Mathis struggled to begin the season, going just 14 of 30 for 125 yards, Warner replaced him against Lafayette in week two and shined.

Mathis was out of a job at quarterback again and this time changed positions, finishing the season at wideout. He grabbed six receptions for 44 yards in limited action.

Mathis has not had a significant role in Temple’s offense as the Owls have stumbled to a 2-5 start. With new receivers emerging, especially Colorado State transfer Dante Wright and walk-on John Adams, Mathis had just two receptions for 12 yards and played just three games this season before announcing his decision to transfer over the weekend.