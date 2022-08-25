Eight days away from the 2022 season opener at Duke, first-year head coach Stan Drayton announced Thursday that redshirt sophomore D’Wan Mathis will be Temple’s starting quarterback.

Mathis, a former 4-star recruit who transferred to Temple from Georgia, threw for 1,223 yards and six touchdowns on 59% passing in seven games in 2021.

“He’s been consistent,” Drayton said. “He’s grown up a lot.”

On Nov. 18, before Drayton was hired, Mathis announced plans to enter the transfer portal before returning to the program after previous head coach Rod Carey’s dismissal.

When Drayton was introduced as Temple’s new head coach on Dec. 16, he said he needed to get Mathis to a point “where the portal is not even a thought,” something it seems Drayton has accomplished.

Drayton also named redshirt junior wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. as Temple’s starting punt returner, a position for which he recently received preseason third-team All-AAC honors.

In preparation for a similarly-rebuilding Duke program, Temple will nonetheless have plenty of film to study. There’s Memphis film to examine since the Tigers’ former offensive coordinator of three years, Kevin Johns, was hired as part of first-year coach Mike Elko’s staff for the 2022 season.

“[Temple has been] getting the habits of the guys on the o-line, the quarterbacks, the running backs,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Magee said Thursday. “There’s very dynamic playmakers that they have over there.”

Planning for Duke defensively has primarily involved studying film from Elko’s time at Texas A&M as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator.

Graduate left tackle Isaac Moore and redshirt freshman cornerback Jalen McMurray also spoke to reporters about the single-digit jerseys that Drayton’s staff awarded last week. Magee, McMurray, and Moore were joined by transfer redshirt senior Adonicas Sanders, graduate right tackle Adam Klein, and sophomore defensive end Darian Varner as honorees.

“I’ve always thought about just getting better every day,” Moore said. “Just trying to push my teammates… Once you have a team that’s 100 percent bought-in, everybody does the right thing.”

McMurray, who played in just four games in 2021, ended last season with a craving to play. During preseason camp, Drayton and cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar have praised McMurray for his work ethic and the example he sets for his teammates.

“I tried to play every day and come in and give it my all,” McMurray said. “Hopefully all my teammates see that.”