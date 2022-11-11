Damian Dunn’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds to go put Temple ahead, and Zach Hicks hit two more to shore things up– after Temple’s fans had stormed the court and had to leave to resume the game with .2 seconds left – to give the Owls a 68-64 win over No. 16 Villanova Friday night before a crowd of more than 8,600 fans at the Liacouras Center.

It was Temple’s first win over their Big 5 Rivals in 10 years, since December of 2012, and it erased the taste of a disappointing, season-opening loss to Wagner just four days ago.

In a game that featured 14 lead changes, Dunn scored a game-high 22 points for Temple (1-1), and Khalif Battle scored 21 off the bench. The Owls also got a double-double from forward Jamille Reynolds to the tune of 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound UCF transfer scored Temple’s first six points of the game.

The Owls’ defensive gameplan was aimed at keeping the Wildcats (1-1) off the three-point line, and Villanova shot just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc Friday night. The Wildcats did get 38 points in the paint and 18 from forward Eric Dixon and a team-high 19 from guard Caleb Daniels, who came up empty with 28 seconds left while being guarded by Dunn and the game tied at 64-64 before Dunn drew a foul from Brandon Slater and hit the game-winning foul shots.

Listen to Friday night’s postgame interviews here. More coverage to come on OwlScoop.com.

