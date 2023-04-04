Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon on the Zoom weekly spring football media season.

Langsdorf is now in his second season as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Temple. He’s also been a quarterbacks coach at Colorado, Fresno State and Nebraska, where he was also the offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017, as well as with the New York Giants in 2014.

Temple had the 10th overall offense in the American Athletic Conference last season. The Owls were last in the AAC in rushing but sixth in passing with the help of E.J. Warner, who threw for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns as a true freshman.

With the Owls just four days away from wrapping up spring ball with Saturday’s Cherry and White game, Langsdorf discussed the importance of Warner having a full offseason with the team, the development of midyear freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas, and the improvement and depth of the wide receiver room.

You can watch Langsdorf’s session with reporters here and read some excerpts from the interview below.

Langsdorf on Warner getting the benefit of a full offseason with the team during spring ball:

“It’s been great. That’s a good question, because he came, really last summer, and he had the summer program. He had fall camp. But you remember, he was really a kind of a two and a three (on the team’s depth chart) through fall camp, so he did not get a ton of work, and I think you saw how he played the first half of the season to the second half. I think that he’s just continued to improve. He’s been able to take a good look at both himself and the system through the winter and then now in the spring. I just think he’s got such a better handle on what we’re doing, what we’re asking of him to do, where we want to go with the ball, getting us in and out of better plays, both in the run game and passing game. Just a lot of improvement, a lot of growth that way that’s already been shown up.”

Langsdorf on Tyler Douglas, a true freshman who enrolled a semester early in January out of New Jersey's Ocean Township High School:

“He’s really been a sponge. He’s really soaking it up with what E.J. has to offer. It’s hard to outwork E.J., so he’s in the building all the time, and I think Tyler has been able to see what kind of example he sets in terms of work ethic, and they’ve worked together and he’s asked good questions and he’s learning the offense. I think he’s a lot further along than I maybe had thought he was going to be. I think he’s really handled stuff well. He’s got to get some of the technique stuff down and some of our footwork is a little different than he’s used to. So those have been a little bit of a process, but I’m pleased where he’s at. So it’s been a good group that way. There’s only been three of them, but it’s been kind of fun to have the three guys and they’re getting a bunch of work and working hard together. So its been a good room.”

Langsdorf on the wide receiver room:

“I’ve been pleased with how much improvement D’Wan Mathis has shown. I think Amad Anderson’s taken another step at that slot position. He’s really playing two positions. You’re getting a little bit of looks from (Colorado State) Dante (Wright), a new kid that transferred that has been nicked a little bit. We just got him back the other day. So we haven’t seen a ton of him, but he’s shown some progress. I like where Zae Baines is at. I think he’s had a lot of good reps this spring. (Redshirt-sophomore walk-on) John Adams has had some good reps. Again, we’re playing a lot of guys there, so we’re trying to establish the depth of that group and see if we can’t find some playmakers.”