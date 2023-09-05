Tight end David Martin-Robinson, linebacker Jacob Hollins and punter Dante Atton wrapped up conversation about Temple’s 24-21 season-opening win over Akron and looked ahead to Saturday’s road game at Rutgers in talking to reporters Tuesday afternoon on Zoom.

Martin-Robinson, who caught four passes for 51 yards, including the two-point conversion pass from quarterback E.J. Warner that gave Temple its three-point lead eight seconds into the fourth quarter Saturday, said the Scarlet Knights looked pretty straightforward with their defensive approach in beating Northwestern Sunday.

“On film, it looks like they’re pretty sound,” Martin-Robinson said. “They don’t do anything too complicated. It’s right there, ready to go. They run their systems. It’s hard to say after one game. I wish we had a little bit more film to see what they’re really like. It seems like they play their base defenses, and they don’t stray too far from that.

“But there’s definitely ways that we’re scheming up that we’ll be able to take advantage of them schematically.”

Temple is looking to avenge a 16-14 loss to Rutgers last September at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls were a nine-point road underdog as of Tuesday evening, but Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano didn’t sound like someone who was taking anything for granted in talking to reporters earlier in the day.

“[Temple] should have beat us last year,” Schiano said. “We were fortunate to get out of the stadium with a victory, so we know what we're in for.”

You can watch Tuesday’s interviews with Martin-Robinson, Hollins and Attton here.

David Martin-Robinson

Jacob Hollins

Dante Atton