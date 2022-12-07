For the first time since taking over as Temple’s head football coach, Stan Drayton is being tested by his first significant loss to the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

Just one week after he was named to the American Athletic Conference’s first team, defensive lineman Darian Varner has entered the portal. MikeFarrellSports.com was the first to report the news, and OwlScoop.com confirmed the report Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Varner totaled 57 tackles, 19.5 tackles for losses and 10.5 sacks during his three-season tenure with the Owls. Varner’s sophomore season was cut short due to a foot injury, and kept him out of Temple’s last two contests against Cincinnati and ECU.

Varner finished second on the team this season in sacks with 7.5, while also collecting 12.5 tackles for losses and a forced fumble.

Varner had a career-high 3.5 sacks against Tulsa earlier this season and set a career high in tackles with six against Navy on Oct. 29.