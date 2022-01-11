Dartanyan Tinsley talks about his Temple offer, upcoming visit
Dartanyan Tinsley, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle from Kentucky Christian University, has received a Temple offer. Offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan, a former Temple assistant who returne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news