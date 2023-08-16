Temple running backs coach Tyree Foreman met with the media following Monday morning’s practice.

Foreman returned to the Owls this past March after serving various roles at Towson for the past four years. His first stint with the Owls as running backs coach lasted from 2007-2012, where he coached two of Temple’s top five all-time leading rushers in Bernard Pierce and Matt Brown.

And by the sound of it, the veteran assistant coach sees a better future for his position group than what transpired in 2022. The Owls ranked dead last in the American Athletic Conference in every significant rushing statistic last season, including 989 yards, 3.1 yards per carry, 11 rushing touchdowns and 82.4 yards per game. The yards-per-game and yards-per-carry averages ranked 129th and 125th in the nation, respectively.

The backfield got a much-needed shake up this offseason, as the Owls added three new players in true freshmen Kyle Williams and Joquez Smith and FIU transfer E.J. Wilson, in addition to the return of Edward Saydee, Darvon Hubbard and walk-on Qwentin Rose.

In addition to the new faces, Foreman’s experience playing the position and past coaching experience during a transformative time on North Broad Street can help the Owls improve on those numbers.

“I think the key to any position is if you have familiarity with it, if you’ve actually done it, and you know the things that are happening,” said Foreman, who rushed for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career at Virginia, which concluded in 2001 before he embarked upon his coaching career. “Technically, I can go out and coach wideouts. I’ve coached tight ends, and I’ve helped with the offensive line, but I don’t have firsthand knowledge of those positions - being in the fire and knowing what’s exactly happening. I can know from a technical standpoint.

“For running back and fullback, I’ve been there. I know how it feels on your fourth carry in a row on a long drive and what’s going through your mind. I can give those guys just inside knowledge of what’s happening and what to look for and what pitfalls are gonna come, what roadblocks you’ve got to look out for. And I try to slow the game down for them, just from the knowledge I have and how they can protect. The defense and what the defense is looking at them doing and get them to play a little bit slower when they need to and play faster when we have to. But most importantly, just play physical overall.”

As the game has evolved, running backs have to contribute in the passing game as well as run the ball effectively. Versatility allows the entire playbook to be open at all times, and Foreman knows that.

“I want all my guys to be versatile,” Foreman said. “I don’t want one guy to be so different that we can’t call plays because they’re in there.”

Despite noticing their improvement through the spring and summer, Foreman said they are still learning and figuring out what they can improve upon.

Although the room is not a finished product, Foreman expressed his excitement for the backs and their potential.

“The sky’s the limit,” Foreman said. “I'm excited about the room.”

Foreman spoke highly of all the running backs, including Saydee, who was one of seven players to be awarded a single digit Monday night. And Williams and Smith bring obvious traits with them, too. The shiftiness and pass-catching ability Williams displayed at Harrisburg High School are a plus, and Smith's ability to break tackles stood out at Tampa Jesuit High School. Both played at very solid high school programs in talent-rich states.

But in listening to Foreman Monday, it sounds like the players who could cut into Saydee's carries most are Hubbard and Wilson.

Foreman spent some time talking about Hubbard and specifically mentioned that Hubbard was having a “phenomenal camp.” Foreman said Hubbard is running physically, which has led to some explosive runs where he runs people over.

Hubbard, who transferred to Temple from Texas A&M prior to the 2022 season, tallied 59 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown in week two against Lafayette to give the Owls their first win of the season. He followed that up with 51 yards on 14 carries the following week in Temple’s win over UMass, but he never registered double-digit carries or rushed for more than 30 yards in a game the rest of the way.

Jelling with Foreman, Hubbard said Tuesday, has made a difference.

“He’s very relatable, a very cool guy to be around,” Hubbard said. “I had a chance to be around his family. I went to church with him also, so he tells us everything. You can connect with him on a personal level and as a coach, so I just think he’s a great human being. We have that relationship with everybody in our room to where he can talk to us and coach us because we know it’s coming from the heart. We know he really cares for us, and he wants us to be great. He sees greatness in us, so he’s doing a great job of pulling that out.”

After arriving in January, Wilson had an uphill battle to learn the playbook and digest everything coaches were telling him. Foreman credited him for overcoming those challenges and establishing himself in the running back room.

“It was hard for him not having the fall or the last spring to lean back on,” Foreman said. “He’s starting to get it and we saw that on Saturday. He had a pretty darn good scrimmage.”