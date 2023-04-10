Temple’s depth at tight end stood out as a strong point for the offense during Saturday’s Cherry and White game at Chodoff Field.

The afternoon consisted of 7-on-7 drills, in-game scenarios and live scrimmaging. The tight ends earned a combined six catches for 62 yards and touchdowns for redshirt-sophomore Landon Morris, a Utah transfer, and graduate tight end David Martin-Robinson. The group also played well against the run.

Martin-Robinson, who is entering his sixth season at Temple, believes the performance of the tight ends was a glimpse into what they can do as a team and not just a flash during spring ball.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guys in our room that want to learn,” Martin-Robinson, who finished with 33 receptions for 366 yards last season, said. “That makes it easier when you’re talking to them.”

Temple has seven tight ends listed on its 2023 roster. Jordan Smith, who finished 2022 with 25 receptions for 346 yards, was one of several significant contributors who did not play in the spring game, but second-year head coach Stan Drayton brought up his name after Saturday’s game when asked which player had made the biggest jump during spring ball.

“Jordan Smith was a guy, I thought, who made tremendous gains,” Drayton said, “not only on the field, but off the field. A guy who completely changed his habits, completely changed his routine and completely got aligned with his personal goals and our team goals. It’s unfortunate to see him go down with a little bit of a setback (injury), and again, he’s going to be fine. But I would have to say that he made probably the most substantial gains over time in the spring.”

Morris, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt sophomore who originally signed with Syracuse, participated in spring ball with the Orange in 2021 before transferring to Utah, did not play last season and will likely have to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules. Midyear freshman enrollee Peter Clarke from London’s NFL Academy did play Saturday and could be part of Temple’s rotation at that position now that he has seen valuable snaps this spring.

Martin-Robinson was impressed by the offense at the Cherry and White game, starting with the players at his position.

“I like the way that everyone responded as the day went on,” he said. “It was good to see everyone have fun. Guys have gotten closer, and you can see that on the field.”

Martin-Robinson was also complimentary of the defense. Though they lost the scrimmage, several players stood out in the unit, particularly newcomers like Colorado State transfer safety Tywan Francis, who led the scrimmage with two pass break-ups.

Martin-Robinson mentioned a new mindset in the defense under new coordinator Everett Withers, who returned to Temple after being re-hired from Florida Atlantic’s staff following a stint as Drayton’s chief of staff in 2022.

“They’ve been getting after it,” Martin-Robinson said about the defensive unit. “I love the way that they’ve been attacking the ball more. That’s what I love about our linebackers: they really get after the football and try to cover as much space as they can.”

Now, after the spring season, Martin-Robinson is focused on maintaining his health, something he’s struggled with since suffering a shoulder injury against Rutgers in September of 2021.

“Health. Stay healthy,” Martin-Robinson said about his goals for the offseason. “Entering the season, I need to sharpen my mindset so I can be ready to tackle my last go-round as an Owl.”