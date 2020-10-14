OwlScoop - David Martin-Robinson takes the lead at tight end for Owls

David Martin-Robinson’s high school coach told him if there’s ever a doubt to just remind himself that he belongs.

That’s the confidence level he’s carried with him at Temple stepping into a bigger role after the departure of Kenny Yeboah, making him the clear front runner in the tight ends room.

“I would say the confidence was never really gone,” Martin-Robinson said during Tuesday’s Zoom media availability. “It’s just I feel like in my opinion it’s more so opportunities and the amount of times I got targeted. I just tried to capitalize on that.”

In Saturday’s loss at Navy, the redshirt sophomore played 65 snaps while Aaron Jarman saw 26 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Head coach Rod Carey and graduate quarterback Anthony Russo each gave high praise to Martin-Robinson, claiming Saturday’s loss was his best performance in a Temple uniform.

Against Navy, he hauled in five receptions for 72 yards with a career-long of 35 yards on the receiving end of a trick play. Russo dropped back in the pocket to find Branden Mack to his right. He showed off his arm strength with a toss down the sideline to Martin-Robinson that nearly resulted in a touchdown.

“He’s such a dynamic threat in the pass game, but he’s such a good run blocker too,” Russo said. “Which is great because we’ll have him in some blocking schemes then we’ll have him in passing routes that look just like those blocking schemes to help him slip out.”

Russo added that Martin-Robinson has a great attention to detail. If he makes a mistake, he’s able to identify the mistake and correct it so he doesn't make the same mistake twice.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end spent the ladder portion of last season dealing with an injury that forced him to wear a club on his right hand during the Military Bowl. He said he spent most of January rehabbing it as much as he could.

Last season, his first career start came in the opener against Bucknell. Throughout the year he rotated in at tight end with Yeboah starting six games.

“It’s been a very frustrating process with the injuries,” Martin-Robinson said, "just trying to be consistently as available as possible. I’ve always had confidence in the way that I can play, but it was always just injuries and I was the younger guy. I’m just happy that now I can contribute to the team.”

“DMR is not trying to go out there every day and be Kenny Yeboah," Russo said. "He wants to go out there every day and be David Martin-Robinson. Be his own player.”



