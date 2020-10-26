OwlScoop - Davis rounding back into form

Re’Mahn Davis is finding his groove again.

It took three games, but Temple’s sophomore running back finally looks comfortable running behind a new offensive line.

After his breakout performance in Temple’s 41-29 loss at Memphis, Davis is second in the conference in rushing yards per game behind Rodrigues Clark of the Tigers. Davis tallied 113 yards on 20 carries in what he referred to as a “statement game” for himself.

In the previous two games, Davis left a lot on the field. Against Navy, the Bay Area native had 23 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and he followed up that performance with 25 carries for 83 yards against USF.

Rod Carey was none too pleased with Davis’ performance early on in Temple’s 39-37 win over USF. Temple’s coach thought Davis was too focused on hitting a home run early in the game and missed some tough yards. Carey believed that if Davis would’ve focused on getting those tough yards early, a home run would’ve come, or at least an explosive run.

Davis’ play seemed to encapsulate his head coach’s advice. He was hitting holes early on against Memphis and making defenders miss with his combination of balance and shiftiness. Davis broke off runs of 30, 23 and 20, while also catching five passes for 32 yards. He wasn’t perfect, but he was arguably Temple’s best offensive player on Saturday.

Still, like the rest of Temple’s offense, Davis was not without his faults. He put the ball on the ground on the first play of scrimmage and coughed up a fumble in the third quarter, which Memphis turned into a touchdown two plays later to take a 27-15 lead.

Carey didn’t discuss the fumble with Davis because he didn’t necessarily agree with the referee’s mechanics on the call. Carey described the call as a “bang-bang” play, but with ESPN+ having limited camera angles, there wasn’t conclusive video footage to display evidence of when the ball was coming out. The refs had originally ruled Davis down by contact but after some initial convincing by Memphis defensive players, they changed the call on the field to a fumble, which ultimately was confirmed.

Davis was argumentative of the call but took responsibility for the turnover.

“I think that play was bogus, honestly,” he said. “I was on the ground. You can see my arm was on the ground. I was on the ground. … I was letting it go to get up to give to the ref and he just pulled it away from me. There’s nothing I can do. We’re working against Memphis and against the refs. That’s my fault.”

That’s not what decided the game for the Owls. There were several missed opportunities and three more turnovers courtesy of Anthony Russo. Even with the fumble, Davis looked like the running back who took the American Athletic Conference by storm in his true freshman season.

Davis came up lame late in the fourth quarter. His knee bent, with his foot getting stuck in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium turf. Although he limped gingerly off the field, he returned to the Owls’ loss in garbage time. Davis said that he felt fine, but they’ll know more come Monday.

Temple certainly can’t afford to lose Davis, especially with his recent resurgence in the ground game.