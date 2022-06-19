Prepping pays off for Marleo Neolien in form of Temple offer
Considering he didn't play football until two years ago, it's not surprising that Marleo Neolien felt he needed a prep year to further continue his development. That decision to reclassify into the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news