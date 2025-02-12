Defense rests again in Temple's loss to Tulsa

Nearly an hour before tip-off Wednesday night, Temple’s biggest storyline had been resolved. Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., the nation’s second-leading scorer, was warming up after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

Mashburn’s return would have otherwise been the extra ingredient for the Owls in ending a two-game losing streak against a Tulsa team that had lost four in a row and found itself in 11th place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Instead, the Owls found a way to squander the game and their 10-game home unbeaten streak.

Temple allowed Tulsa to shoot 53 percent from the floor and coughed up a nine-point, second-half lead in an 80-74 loss at the Liacouras Center Wednesday night.

The Golden Hurricane (10-15, 4-8 American Athletic Conference), who had averaged just 62.5 points during their four-game losing streak and won just once on the road this season, used a 13-0 second-half run to take control of the game and erase that nine-point lead the Owls had enjoyed with less than 10 minutes to play.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher wasted no time making his frustrations known, walking to the dais in a huff to begin his postgame press conference. No players accompanied Fisher as he got in and out following the loss, not even opening up with a statement before a barrage of questions started.

“We gotta talk more. We gotta communicate more,’’ Fisher said. “First off, great credit to [Tulsa]. I have the utmost respect for [Tulsa head coach] Eric Konkol, one of the best coaches in the country. They got a lot of weapons. Their team's fully healthy and getting there. They haven't been healthy all season.”

The Owls (14-11, 6-6) were in control for much of the first half, holding the lead for all but three minutes. The offensive output came from anyone but Mashburn, who looked off in his first game back. Temple’s leading scorer dropped just four points in the first 20 minutes of the game while going 2-for-12 from the field. Many of the misses looked like they weren’t going to hit the mark right out of his hands, with many looking like desperation shots in search of shaking the funk.

Temple found life from its supporting cast while Mashburn was struggling. It was something the Owls had to do while Mashburn missed the Owls’ road losses at USF and No. 17 Memphis. This time, the help came from the Owls’ frontcourt, a previously-inconsistent spot on the floor.

Freshman forward Babatunde Duradola had eight points in the first half and his frontcourt counterparts also played well. The Owls saw forwards Elijah Gray and Steve Settle III combine for 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Owls held a 32-21 lead with four minutes left before halftime.

“They were trying to take the ball out of our ball handlers hands,” Fisher said. “Those guys did a nice job scoring near the basket, going to the glass. Getting extra opportunities was big, and getting to the foul line.”

Then everything began to unravel.

Temple’s defense, one ranked 322nd out of 351 NCAA Division I teams, started to show its true colors. The Golden Hurricane began to score at will, most notably guard Dwon Odom. The former top-100 recruit recorded six points in the final four minutes of the half and went on to finish with 16 on the night, including a circus-like layup that cut Temple’s lead to 35-34 as the half expired.

Temple looked rejuvenated to start the second half, grabbing a 54-45 advantage seven minutes into the half with the help of a three from Settle, but the good fortunes ended there.

Tulsa went on to shoot 72% from the field in the second half, and Temple had no answers. The Owls had five players score in double digits, led by Mashburn’s 19 on just 6 of 20 shooting, but the defense continued to let up easy buckets on the other end of the floor. Odom had nine after the intermission and was perfect from the field. He was able to continuously get downhill, dished out seven of his 10 assists in the second half, and threw down a dunk amidst the 13-0 Golden Hurricane run that pushed them out to a 65-61 lead with 6:08 left.

“He's a great player. He gets downhill,” Fisher said. “We talked a lot about keeping him out of the lane. He gets downhill, and then his ability to get in the lane and create for himself and create for others is a high level in our league.”

Mashburn shot 4-for-8 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the line in the second half to finish with 19 points, but he nonetheless shot 6-for-20 on the night and just 1-of-5 from three. Quante Berry had 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Settle added 13 points and nine rebounds.

But Temple never overcame its defensive woes. Tulsa guard Keaston Willis started to get a rhythm and gave the Golden Hurricane the momentum they needed to pull away. He scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and shot 5-for-7 over the last 20 minutes.

Temple tried to play from behind and even got within one with a little more than a minute to play before it never scored again. Berry nailed a three to make the score 75-74 with 1:05 remaining. But when the Owls needed a stop on the ensuing possession, they couldn’t get one. Coming out of a timeout, Odom hit a jumper to push the Golden Hurricane’s lead back out to three with 33 seconds left. Berry missed 10 seconds later and Willis hit a pair of foul shots to put the game out of reach.

“I thought we relaxed in the first half,” Fisher said. “In the second half, I don't think we relaxed. I think it was great credit to Tulsa for their execution.”

Temple will stay at home to take on FAU Sunday in a nationally-televised game at noon on ESPN2.