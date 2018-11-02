ORLANDO -- The Temple Owls exchanged offensive haymakers for most of the night with No. 12 UCF, setting a program record for total yards in a game along the way.

And that still wasn’t quite enough against the team boasting the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Temple led the host Knights by six at halftime, but watched UCF score 24 of the game’s final 30 points and fell 52-40 in a shootout that saw 1,300 yards of combined offense.

Led by a breakout game from redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo, the Owls (5-4, 4-1) amassed 670 yards of total offense in Orlando, besting the previous program record of 622 set in 1974 -- as well as UCF’s 630 yards of total offense.

“I’m really proud of the way the offense played -- I think we outgained one of the top offenses in college football,” Temple head coach Geoff Collins said. “When the offense is clicking like that, I’ve got to do a better job with the defense and make sure we’re getting stops when we need it.”

Unfortunately for the Owls, the offense for the Knights (8-0, 5-0) was mostly as advertised.

UCF’s Greg McCrae had a breakout game of his own, rushing for 192 yards on 16 carries, and standout quarterback McKenzie Milton tossed three touchdowns on the night.

As the game went on, the depth of playmakers for the Knights -- and some new wrinkles UCF’s offense introduced for this game -- made it difficult to subdue the home team’s attack.

“They got us off-balance and kept us off-balance,” Collins said.

Temple also paid for mistakes -- namely, penalties and missed opportunities in the red zone -- with two instances standing out as the game slipped out of reach.

The Owls, trailing by eight to start the fourth quarter, found themselves facing third-and-four from the UCF 12-yard-line. A pair of false starts pushed Temple back out of the red zone, though, eventually leading to a missed field goal. Later, trailing by nine with five minutes to play, the Owls reached UCF’s 20 but a sack on third down led to a failed fourth down pass.

On the game, Temple racked up 149 penalty yards.

“When you look at the penalties and then us hurting ourselves in the red zone -- when you go back and watch the tape, that will be tale of the reason that we lost the game,” Collins said.

The loss was a big blow to Temple, taking away the team’s ability to control its own destiny in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division.

It was not without positives, though.

Ryquell Armstead returned from a sprained ankle after missing the last two games and rushed for 142 yards on 27 carries, although he spent the last several minutes of the game on the sideline after he appeared to reaggravate the injury.

And then, of course, there was Russo. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt sophomore accounted for five touchdowns on the night -- rushing for one while throwing the other four -- and 490 yards of offense (444 passing , 46 rushing).

Ventell Bryant, who was on the receiving end of two of Russo’s touchdown strikes, said afterward the game was a stepping stone for the Owls’ offense.

“We felt very confident in our offense and what our offense showed today -- we showed a lot of poise and showed that we can score points,” Bryant said. “We’ve just got to carry that on for the rest of the season. … (Russo) played well and he trusted in all of us (receivers).”

Temple won’t be able to sulk for long, if at all, as dates with Houston and USF loom. At the least, though, a career-day for the Owls’ signal-caller and a record-breaking effort from their offense provide optimism as they continue to navigate a brutal stretch of conference play.

“I think (tonight’s output) speaks volumes about us -- we’ve always kind of been known as a great defensive team, but we have so many weapons (on offense),” Russo said. “I think tonight was kind of a coming out party for our offense.”