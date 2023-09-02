After forcing an Akron three-and-out, the Owls ripped off a nine-play, 50-yard drive that ended in another touchdown reception for Saydee. Tight end David Martin-Robinson caught the two-point conversion in the middle of the end zone that gave the Owls their first lead of the game at 24-21 with 3:21 left to play.

Temple controlled the pace from that point on. A big drive from Ahmad Anderson Jr. , which included 31 receiving yards, ended in a missed 30-yard field goal from kicker Camden Price . Anderson Jr. was on the receiving end of a targeting penalty on Akron corner KJ Martin and did not return to the game.

On the ensuing series, Temple linebacker Jordan Magee drilled Irons to force an incompletion, and the Owls forced a punt from the Zips.

The second-half charge was sparked by the opening drive of the third quarter, when Temple went 77 yards down the field, capped off by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Warner to Saydee.

“We know our standards, and we felt like in the first half we didn’t play at it,” Saydee said. “In the second half, we had to flip the switch. That was the only way to turn the game over in our favor. We told ourselves if we get the momentum back, we’re not giving it up, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

With that extra bit of motivation, the team responded. Temple began moving the ball more confidently. Warner finished with 154 yards in the second half and two passing touchdowns. Temple found its rhythm by distributing the ball, as three different players had more than 50 yards receiving.

“I took it personal when I didn’t see [the energy the team talked about this offseason] in their play,” Drayton said. “I dug into them a little at halftime and told them, ‘If you say you’re going to do something, then we need to be a football team that does it.’”

At halftime, the tone shifted in the locker room. Head coach Stan Drayton lit a fire under his players, questioning their work ethic based on their performance.

The Owls started playing better as they started settling in, especially Warner. The sophomore threw for 138 yards in the first half, but the offense couldn’t put together enough momentum to sustain long drives. The two longer drives they had ended in a Quincy Patterson touchdown and a turnover on downs.

Safety and Saturday’s single-digit Tywan Francis picked off DJ Irons on Akron’s 47-yard line with 2:31 left in the game to put the game away.

The Owls scored 17 unanswered points in the second half and did not let Akron cross midfield, holding the Zips to 41 yards after halftime. They scored the go-ahead touchdown when quarterback E.J. Warner found running back Edward Saydee for Saydee’s second receiving touchdown of the day and his career eight seconds into the fourth quarter.

Despite a slow start in the first half, Temple rallied in the second to beat Akron 24-21 Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Second-half defense (and special teams)

After giving up three touchdowns, Temple’s defense buckled down. Akron did not cross midfield once in the second half. The Owls did a better job in the second half of containing Irons and forcing him to make plays with his arm.

The Owls held the Zips to just 41 yards in the second half, including minus-8 rushing yards. Linebacker Layton Jordan had a sack, and linebackers Corey Yeoman and Diwun Black combined for the other Temple sack. Francis’ interception sealed the impressive performance.

“Going into the locker room after the first half, we had to establish that all of this work was not for nothing, that it was not in vain,” single-digit linebacker Yvandy Rigby said. “We’ve got to come out here and be strong, and that’s what we did.”

In his first American football game, punter Dante Atton launched a 53-yard punt with a little more than six minutes left in the game, pinning Akron at its own 4-yard line. That punt proved to be the difference at the end of the game, as it gave Temple’s defense enough room to prevent big plays while running out the clock.

Offensive line shuffling continues

Last season, the Owls had 10 combinations of starting offensive linemen, and no lineup played two-straight games together.

Midway through the second quarter, Temple found itself adjusting again.

Left tackle Diego Barajas, playing in his first game at Temple after transferring from Laney College, went down with an apparent leg injury. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior walked off on his own power but took some time to exit the field.

In his place, the Owls went with freshman Melvin Siani, who was listed as the second-string right tackle behind Victor Stoffel according to the depth chart released last Friday. Siani held his own in Barajas’ place before Barajas returned, but the Owls struggled to run the ball for most of the day and sent Warner scrambling more than a few times.

Freshman Luke Watson and redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt both got the starting nod this week at left and right guard, respectively, despite being listed as second-string players on the depth chart. Pruitt was listed at left tackle but ended up playing snaps at right guard instead. They played alongside single-digit right tackle Victor Stoffel and center Richard Rodriguez.

Ground game still struggles

Last season, the Owls were the third-worst rushing offense in the country. Saturday,, they did not fare much better.

The Owls finished with 61 yards on the ground and averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. Darvon Hubbard was the leading rusher, and he earned 35 yards on 10 carries. Saydee added 18 yards on the ground.

The Owls could not win blocks up front. When there were opportunities to run, Hubbard showed flashes of quickness that he hadn’t shown last season. Saydee also looked good in the open field.

However, neither one of them were given ample time to find holes in the defense.

“I feel like I could’ve played better, especially in the run game,” Saydee said. “I could’ve been more physical. Throughout the first half, I felt like we were trying to get our feet wet, and we should get past that by now. But, I’m looking forward to the next game because I want to showcase what we can do, and I know we can be better than that.”

Last season, Rutgers, Temple’s next opponent, gave up an average of about 142 yards per game on the ground. Saydee and company have the opportunity to improve next week, but they also finished with 49 rushing yards last season in their loss to the Scarlet Knights

Colorado State connection

Wide receiver Dante Wright and Francis had big games in their Temple debuts after transferring to the Owls from Colorado State during the offseason.

Wright was Warner’s go-to receiver for much of the game. He led the Owls in receptions with seven and receiving yards with 71.

Francis, who was given one of Temple’s first weekly single digits, really shined. He finished the game with five tackles, tied for second-most with Magee and behind Rigby, who had 14. He also had the game-clinching interception.

It will be crucial for Temple that both Wright and Francis play big roles in the future.

Injury updates

Barajas was the only Temple player to go down mid-game, and he was able to re-enter and play.

However, several players did not suit up Saturday.

Wide receiver Ian Stewart had a “minor setback” in practices this week. Stewart is coming off of a major foot injury, and Drayton mentioned making sure Stewart would be available to the team for the rest of the season rather than rushing him back for week one. Stewart did participate in warm-ups and should be good to play against Rutgers.

Offensive lineman Wisdom Quarshie was in a similar situation, Drayton said. Quarshie did not suit up, as he had a minor flare-up too close to game day.

Defensive lineman Demerick Morris, however, will not be playing in the near future. Morris posted to his Instagram that he had surgery recently. While the injury is unknown, Morris’ ankle was taped in the picture.

While Drayton would not say what the injury was or how long Morris will be out, Drayton did note Morris’ importance to the program.

“He’s a leader,” Drayton said. “People listen to Demerick. There’s no time for him to be soaking in sorrow. We need him.”

Up next

Next Saturday, the Owls will travel up the New Jersey Turnpike to face Rutgers. Last season, the Owls lost to the Scarlet Knights 16-14 at the Linc and are looking for revenge. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.