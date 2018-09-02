In preseason camp, second-year Temple head coach Geoff Collins felt happy about his team’s depth on defense, especially its defensive back group.

But that depth didn’t matter in the Owls’ season opener against Villanova on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in a 19-17 loss to the FCS Wildcats.

Sure, the Owls featured the dime and prowler packages Collins previously talked about, but they were unable to get off the field on third and fourth down. Villanova converted on its first four third downs to start the game, and Wildcats quarterback Zach Bednarcyzk made Temple pay, which gave ‘Nova an early lead.

After Bednarcyzk hit tight end Ryan Bell to extend a drive on third-and-11 midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats scored their second touchdown of the afternoon when Bednarcyzk evaded a blitz from cornerback Linwood Crump from the flat and connected with wideout Changa Hodge for a scoring pass that gave Villanova a 13-3 lead.

Overall, Villanova went 8 of 16 on third-down conversions and 3-for-3 on fourth-down.

“That’s pretty key,” defensive tackle Michael Dogbe said. “Fourth down, we gotta get the stops. Third down, we gotta get the stops. For them to convert on third and fourth down, that can hurt a defense a lot. We as a defense, we try to pride ourselves on stopping them on third down and on fourth down, but we obviously didn’t do that today.”

Bednarcyzk had his way with Temple’s defense for the second straight season. He went 29-for-40 for 254 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In the two games combined, Bednarcyzk is 56-for-81 for 736-yards, four touchdowns and one pick against Temple.

Bednarcyzk did most of his damage over the middle of the field against Temple’s defense. Collins said Bednarcyzk had success across the middle because of his patience and ability to hit the void in the zone.

Temple plays a lot of middle of the field closed on defense, which features a single high safety in the middle of the field. Because of the formation, Bednarcyzk hit his wideouts throughout the entire game on dig routes once the window opened.

Bell led the Wildcats in receiving with nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Hodge hauled in six receptions for 40-yards.

But Bednarcyzk also made plays with his feet to avoid pressure and convert on crucial downs.

With 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bednarcyzk rolled out to his left on fourth-and-9 and found wide receiver Jarrett McClenton for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a two-point lead.

“[Bednarcyzk’s] elusive, he’s got great field awareness,” Collins said. “The game-winning touchdown, we sent an all-out blitz, we just need to keep contain, we lost contain, and he was nifty enough to scramble out and find somebody downfield and hit him.”

“[Villanova] has a good quarterback,” Dogbe said. “He kept the drives going. It’s on the d-line. We just have to get to him.”

Dogbe finished the game with six tackles, including two for a loss, and one sack. Defensive end Quincy Roche, who had seven sacks in 2017, also sacked Bednarcyzk once.

But besides Dogbe’s and Roche’s sacks, the Owls weren’t able to generate much pressure against Bednarcyzk or contain Villanova’s running game. Temple lost the battle on the line of scrimmage to a Wildcats squad that returned four starters on the offensive line.

Villanova finished the contest with 151 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Running back Aaron Forbes led the Wildcats in rushing with 111-yards on 16 carries, including a 35-yard scamper in the second quarter.

Temple entered the 2018 season losing two starters in defensive ends Sharif Finch and Jacob Martin, and defensive end Dana Levine left the game without putting weight on his right knee. Collins didn’t have an update on Levine’s status after the game. He added that he’ll find out more about Levine on Sunday once he hears from the training staff.

“That was disheartening to see,” Dogbe said. “Dana had a real good camp. He’s a big-time player for us. To see him go down, I’m not sure what happened with his injury, but he went down, but next guy up. Next guy was able to step up and fill that role.”

Because of Levine’s absence, defensive ends Zac Mesday and Rutgers transfer Jimmy Hogan played a majority of the snaps against the Wildcats. Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who wasn’t listed on Temple’s ‘Above The Line’ depth chart last week, received some snaps. Mesday, Hogan and Maijeh combined for three tackles in the loss.

Dogbe said he feels good about Temple’s defensive line depth moving forward if Levine isn’t able to go, but the Owls will be challenged again next week against a Buffalo squad that led the MAC in passing yards last season and returns eight starters on offense.

“Today we didn’t start as fast as we should’ve,” Dogbe said. “[Villanova] got us right off the bat. They’re a good team. You gotta be prepared for that.

“After the game we realized that, like I said, we have to see what went wrong on those long runs and see what we can do moving forward,” he added.