COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Despite the fact that Temple was missing one of its top pass rushers in redshirt-junior Dana Levine, multiple members of the Owls’ front four consistently found themselves in the backfield.

Temple’s defensive line exploded for seven sacks in a 35-14 win over Maryland Saturday at Capital One Field.

And Temple limited Maryland’s potent run game, which produced 444 yards on the ground last Saturday against Bowling Green, to 132 yards on 31 carries – good for 4.3 yards per touch.

As coach Geoff Collins said during his post-game press conference from a crammed media room near Temple’s locker room, the Owls “pitched a shutout” by not allowing any Maryland offensive points. The Terps, however, scored on a blocked punt and interception thrown by Anthony Russo, which was returned for a touchdown.

In the first two games of 2018 for Temple, the Owls garnered only two sacks. That total, however, was doubled before the end of the first quarter against Maryland.

The Owls’ tally of seven sacks was their most in a single game against a Power Five opponent since the 2015 season-opening victory over Penn State at Lincoln Financial Field, where Temple sacked then-Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg 10 times.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said the injuries to Levine, along with the uncertain status of starting defensive end Quincy Roche throughout the week, forced Temple’s staff to get more creative with some of its blitz packages.

Junior Sam Franklin, the regular starter at the SAM/nickel linebacker spot, was plugged in as a starter at defensive end due to the depth issues. Franklin received reps at edge rusher throughout preseason camp, and coach Geoff Collins often stresses the importance of “position flexibility” across the roster.

“We had a plan for him,” Thacker said. “Going into the season, we knew that Sam and Quincy Roche are two of our most disruptive players that were returning, so we’re trying to find way to create success for him. He’s difficult to block. He’s slippery. He’s athletic, and he’s very good at creating negative plays.”

Coach Geoff Collins said Franklin played a Haason Reddick-like role in moving from linebacker to edge rusher. Reddick, a 2017 first-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals, was a defensive end in Phil Snow's scheme.

Roche, a Maryland native who earned all-state and all-county honors as a defensive end and tight end at New Town High School, was expected to only be available for in third-down situations. However, he ended up playing more snaps because of the way he looked in warm ups.

“The kid was unbelievable with his mentality to go out there and play through injury,” Thacker said.

It also helped that defensive tackle Michael Dogbe had what he said was “definitely” his best game in a Temple uniform. Dogbe, a redshirt-senior, finished with three tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“I don’t want this to be my best moving forward,” Dogbe said. “I’m going to go back, watch the film, fix the mistakes and see what I can do to get better and help the team.”

Defensive end Jimmy Hogan, a graduate transfer from Rutgers who played Maryland four times in his four years with the Scarlet Knights, combined for a sack with Dogbe. Hogan said he noticed an increase in the Owls’ level of intensity.

“We played good opponents the first two weeks, but I don’t think we were playing the real Temple football that we were capable of playing,” Hogan said. “Not only as a d-line, but as a whole team, I feel like we stepped up to what we could do today. We didn’t do anything special. We just played Temple football. That was it.”

While Collins said he was pleased with the play of Dogbe in Temple’s first two games of the season, the North Jersey native was playing at a different level in the Owls’ first win over a Power Five opponent in three years.

“As a leader on this team, I know I’m capable of making big-time plays,” Dogbe said. “If the hat is on my head, I’m gonna go out there and make those plays for my teammates so we can get wins.”

As Dogbe spoke with reporters outside of Temple’s locker room prior to hopping on the team bus, fellow defensive tackle Dan Archibong yelled out, “He’s (Dogbe) a freak.”

Dogbe, along with his teammates, feel that the win over Maryland could be something to build off of. In 2009, the Al Golden-led Owls recovered from losing their first two games and went on to win nine straight and earned an invitation to the Eagle Bank Bowl.

“This is a talented team,” Dogbe said. “We’ve got guys who are great leaders on this team. We’re going to take it one game at a time.”