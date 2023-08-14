Salesianum School defensive tackle Ahmaad Foster announced his commitment to Temple Friday via his social media.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior chose the Owls over Old Dominion in becoming the eighth player from the 2024 class to offer a verbal pledge to the Owls. Foster has six total Division I offers.

Foster spoke to OwlScoop.com in June about receiving an offer from Temple and what it meant to him. He mentioned appreciating the culture of the new coaching staff, which is something the team has talked a lot about throughout the offseason.

“I really like the way that [defensive line] coach [Larry] Knight and the coaching staff is coaching the players,” Foster said prior to his June 27 official visit. “I’m pretty sure they’re teaching, like at Salesianum, the brotherhood, to be good as a team and a good culture around each other.”

Foster was a key part of the Salesianum defense last season. In head coach Bill DiNardo’s last season, the Sals went 7-3 in the regular season before losing in the first round of the DIAA playoffs. Foster was named Second Team All-State for his efforts.

Foster, who said he originally went to Salesianum to play basketball, was also part of the basketball team’s state championship run.

Now, with his decision made, Foster enters his final season of high school football trying to get more explosive before heading to North Broad Street.

“I want to get better at, like Coach Knight said, working on my explosive methods,” Foster said. “Ultimately if I get better at those things, everything else is going to fall in line. I also want to get better at using my hands; that way I can shed blocks faster, so it would be easier for me when I'm coming off the ball. I think of it everyday because I'm not done yet. I'm still improving. I have a lot more room to improve, and I still want to get better at the game of football.”