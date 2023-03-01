Temple junior defensive lineman Demerick Morris spoke with reporters Tuesday after the team's first spring practice at Chodoff Field.

Morris, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound graduate of Chicago’s Phillips Academy, started last year’s season opener at Duke and recorded 10 tackles and a partial sack. He was part of an Owls defense that led the American Athletic Conference in sacks with 38 in their 12 games.

And although Morris wasn’t among the team leaders in that category, he will have more of an opportunity to do so in 2023 and play more snaps with the departure of Darian Varner, who left Temple via the transfer portal during the offseason and is now at Wisconsin.

Morris and his teammates on the defensive line took the winter to work together and take the intensity that generated the pressure and sack numbers of 2022 into next season.

“We all came together as a defensive line,” Morris said Tuesday. “We just really want to be the best defensive line that we can be. We really just want to take the next step forward, so everybody is maturing in the same way, pushing each other in the same direction to us becoming a player-led team.”

Varner, who first announced he would transfer to Virginia Tech before flipping to Wisconsin, finished last season with 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 of which were sacks.

Morris, however, is not worried about the loss of Varner. The Owls do return outside linebacker Layton Jordan, who led the team with 9.0 sacks last fall, and Morris figures to be a more significant contributor in 2023 in defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s group.

“It’s going to look the same for us,” Morris said. “Obviously, the coaches recruit. We got good guys here. Everybody knows their role, and everybody that’s here is coming together to be a great defensive line.”

While Temple was at the top of the conference in quarterback pressure and sacks, the Owls were in the bottom third of the AAC in rushing defense, finishing eighth in allowing 192.6 rush yards per game.

That will be an area of improvement over the next several weeks during spring ball through March into early April, and that starts with their animated defensive line coach, Antoine Smith.

“He’s a really, really, really great coach,” Morris said. “He coaches with passion and love for us. He treats us like we're his sons and he respects all of us. We respect him to the fullest. Whatever he throws at us…we just try to go out and ball out.”