Union City High School cornerback Denzel Chavis announced his verbal commitment to Temple Saturday, becoming the fourth player from the 2024 class to offer the Owls a verbal pledge.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Chavis had offers from programs like Boston College and Marshall throughout his recruitment, and the North Jersey standout had included Temple in a top-10 list that also included a pair of Ivy League programs in Yale and Princeton.

Chavis told OwlScoop.com last week after his official visit to Temple that he was able to watch his future position coach, Owls cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, on the job.

“Seeing how Coach Bowman was with his DBs,” Chavis said, “even how [safeties coach Marvin Clecidor] was with his DBs and how all the coaches are really tight, it’s a big family over there.”

When Chavis visited last weekend, he was accompanied by Pope John XXIII quarterback Chris Dietrich, who announced his verbal commitment to Temple last Sunday, as well as Tampa Jesuit wide receiver Bryson Goodwin and Jones County High School wideout Tyler Stewart, who announced their verbal commitments to the Owls on June 13 and 14, respectively.

In that sense, last weekend turned out to be a very productive one from a recruiting standpoint for second-year head coach Stan Drayton and his staff.

“Those are my guys now,” Chavis said of Dietrich, Goodwin, Stewart and safety Chase Green from Florida’s Largo High School, who is also strongly considering Temple. “We clicked in two days…We all got along, and it was fun to see how their process was going, where their heads were at, and how we clicked just in case we were future teammates.”