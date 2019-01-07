Despite two coaching changes, Donaldson says he's sticking with Temple
When reports surfaced last week that Manny Diaz was set to return to Miami as head coach only 17 days after he was announced as Temple’s head man, offensive lineman Jermaine Donaldson said he never...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news