As first reported by PhillyVoice.com, new Temple coach Manny Diaz has added St. Joseph's prep head coach Gabe Infante to his staff. St. Joe's later confirmed the move.

Infante, who had been at The Prep since 2010, will be Temple's linebackers coach. During his time with the Hawks, Infante won four state championships and was named the U.S. Army All-American Bowl National Coach of the Year Award in 2017. Infante is one of four finalists for that award again this season after leading St. Joe's to a 13-0 record and another PIAA AAAAAA state championship.

Diaz teased Infante's hire during his National Signing Day as a hire that he was "over the moon for."

"He's going to be a big, big boost for us," Diaz said about his future hire on Wednesday. "We can't get that name out today, but it's one that I'm very excited and again, it'll really give us a big shot in the arm."

Infante, a former lawyer, has produced a number of high-level recruits during his time with the Hawks, including 4-stars D'Andre Swift, John Reid and Darryle Simmons. Current Temple starting safety Benny Walls also came out of Infante's program. Looking ahead, The Prep also has top-tier talent coming down the pike in the form of 2021 quarterback Kyle McCord, 2020 running back Kolbe Burrell and 2021 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Front Page photo courtesy of U.S. Army All-American Bowl.