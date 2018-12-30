Ticker
Diaz returns to Miami

Kyle Gauss • OwlScoop.com
@kylegauss
Assistant Editor

Per multiple reports, Temple coach Manny Diaz has agreed to return to Miami as its new head coach. Diaz was Temple's coach for less than three weeks, as he accepted the position on December 12.

UPDATE: Miami has officially announced the deal.

{{ article.author_name }}