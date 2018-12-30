Diaz returns to Miami
Per multiple reports, Temple coach Manny Diaz has agreed to return to Miami as its new head coach. Diaz was Temple's coach for less than three weeks, as he accepted the position on December 12.
Stay tuned in the coming days for more on the subject from OwlScoop.com
BREAKING Manny Diaz will be the new head coach at #Miami, per source.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2018
Have confirmed Manny Diaz will be the next Miami coach. https://t.co/g2SYCcK3vd— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2018
SOURCE: Miami is hiring Temple's Manny Diaz as its next coach. The Athletic first reported the deal. Very quick work by Miami to bring back its defensive coordinator, who left just weeks ago. https://t.co/sRCwCiLqfm— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 31, 2018
UPDATE: Miami has officially announced the deal.
The 25th Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes: @Coach_MannyDiaz https://t.co/wuJfpy9TGg— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) December 31, 2018