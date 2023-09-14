Not much went right for Temple last Saturday night in a 36-7 loss to Rutgers. Questionable play calling and a slow start offensively contributed to the loss, but a lackluster defensive performance also clipped the Owls' wings.

Temple failed to stop Rutgers from moving the ball from the opening snap. The Scarlet Knights’ first possession saw them drive down the field to the red zone, but a Ben Osueke forced fumble gave the ball back to the Owls’ offense.

Temple, however, didn’t convert the turnover to points, and Rutgers’ next three possessions ended in scores resulting in 13 points.

Rutgers stayed ahead of schedule and put itself in third-and-manageable situations through much of the night. The Scarlet Knights averaged just under six yards to go on third downs and converted them at a 53 percent clip. Their improved run game contributed to their success on third down.

And that wasn’t going to be a given heading into the game. Despite dominating Northwestern last week, Rutgers gained 122 yards on the ground on less than three yards per carry.

Unlike Northwestern, Temple struggled to slow down Rutgers’ rushing attack. The Scarlet Knights more than doubled their rushing yards from the previous week totaling 254 yards on about five yards a carry.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai carried the load, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and one touchdown. Monangai ran hard all game and got better as the game went along. He ran through contact and broke tackles to pick up extra yardage.

Temple linebacker Jordan Magee talked after the game about the Owls’ defense misfitting gaps and not being as disciplined as they needed to be. On Monday, second-year head coach Stan Drayton tipped his cap to Monangai with some high praise.

“You guys saw a future NFL running back,” Drayton said. “He’s a hell of a player, credit to Rutgers and that running back finding those ways to exploit our mistakes.”

Temple’s defensive line was continuously moved off the ball at the snap, which allowed Monangai to have a career day. Magee and Yvandy Rigby also struggled with filling their gaps in run defense.

They saw fewer snaps in the second half, which allowed Corey Yeoman and D.J. Woodbury to play the majority of the second half. Drayton attributed the switch at linebacker to load management

“One thing that we had in game one is that those guys played a lot of football,” Drayton said. “We have to play our young guys to keep this team going at the level we want them to go.”

The Owls also struggled with communication against Rutgers’ no-huddle offense throughout the game. Temple was called for illegal substitutions twice, leading to a visibly upset Tywan Francis after both plays.

However, Drayton does not blame his players for the mishaps in communication

“It's not all on the players. Coaches have to get better, too,” Drayton said. “I think we can get the call in quicker to our football players and allow those guys to settle in and lock into execution.”

All three phases of Drayton’s team will have a chance to be much better this Saturday in what is essentially a get-right game against FCS opponent Norfolk State, which is 1-1 coming off a 31-23 win over Hampton last weekend. Otto Kuhns’ three touchdown passes led the Spartans, who rushed for 141 yards on 3.4 yards per carry in the win.

But if Temple is serious about winning six games this season and getting bowl eligible, there will of course be no excuse for not beating a Norfolk State program that lost to Division II Virginia State 33-24 in its season opener.