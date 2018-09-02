Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 15:54:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Dissecting Nutile's struggles in Temple's upset loss to Villanova

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

In six starts last season, quarterback Frank Nutile had one game in which he threw multiple interceptions.Nutile replaced Logan Marchi, who has since transferred to East Tennessee State, in a 31-28...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}